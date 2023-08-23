Politics

BH parks and rec 2023

Bar Harbor Parks and Recreation Committee members (from left) Bob Huff, Vice Chair Greg Veilleux, Chair John Kelly, Jeff Dobbs and Erin Cough discuss the implications of allowing activities and events at town parks that do not align with the uses designated in their deeds at their meeting on Aug. 21.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — Can events that do not match the designated use of town parks as stated in their deeds continue to be held there?

After the Parks and Recreation Committee voted against recommending the approval of a proposed dog park, the question of what activities are allowed in town parks is being reviewed with more scrutiny.