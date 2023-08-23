BAR HARBOR — Can events that do not match the designated use of town parks as stated in their deeds continue to be held there?
After the Parks and Recreation Committee voted against recommending the approval of a proposed dog park, the question of what activities are allowed in town parks is being reviewed with more scrutiny.
A request made to the committee at its meeting Monday night sparked a debate about how parks can or should be used in accordance with their designated uses.
The Vettes of Coastal Maine, an organization of Corvette owners and enthusiasts, came before the committee to request the use of the town athletic fields for its annual car show on June 1 of next year.
This annual car show has been held by the Vettes in Bar Harbor for decades without incident or controversy. Committee Chair John Kelly brought up what implications the committee’s decision on the proposed dog park could have for park use for other events and uses.
Kelly asked Bruce Cates, president of the Vettes of Coastal Maine, if there was any other location in Bar Harbor that could host the organization’s annual event. Kelly noted that, technically, the deed for the athletic fields does not include car shows as a designated use. And according to the language, the property may only be used for athletic purposes.
“This came up two weeks ago at our meeting,” Kelly said. “I brought it up, and others brought it up, concerning the dog park.”
During the previous meeting’s discussion of the dog park, which ended with the committee voting not to recommend that the park be approved, the language in the athletic field’s deed that designated the property to athletic uses only was considered in making that decision.
Abutters to the athletic fields who were opposed to the dog park also argued that the deed’s language did not include dog parks as a designated use and threatened legal action against the town.
“From what I heard, there were strong hints of a lawsuit based just on that,” Kelly said.
Kelly suggested that the Vettes request to use the Mount Desert Island High School campus to host its event, but Cates said that the event is a huge public draw, and it might be difficult to get members of the public out to the high school.
Committee member Jeff Dobbs said that the dog park discussions were uncomfortable and that they were more contentious and controversial than any other issue he had ever been a part of that related to town parks. He also noted that he has heard no complaints about the car show and felt as though the committee may be “creating a problem that doesn’t exist.”
“The dog park was the most controversial thing that’s ever, ever happened down at the athletic fields, and there were a lot of strong feelings. It was the first time in my 30-year history on this board that I felt uncomfortable,” Dobbs said.
Cates brought up a key difference between the car show and the dog park. While a dog park would have been a permanent fixture, the car show is temporary, and is held one day per year for four hours.
“I think whereas the dog park’s permanent, this (car show) is something that’s a one off, and if we start to have issues with it, we can easily not allow it to come back,” said committee member Bob Huff.
Committee member Greg Veilleux said that he was conflicted on whether the use of the athletic fields should be allowed for an activity such as this, and wondered if the committee might be able to get some sort of legal help with resolving the issue.
If parks can only host events and activities that fall directly into the designated uses outlined in their deeds, other traditions and events in town could be implicated too.
The athletic fields have hosted other events that are not technically athletic activities for years, without complaints from abutters, but the threat of a lawsuit over the misuse of town parks has made town officials cautious.
Committee member Erin Cough brought up the Bar Harbor Rotary’s Fourth of July celebration, which is held on the athletic fields.
“We allow the Rotary to go down there for the Fourth of July,” said Cough. “It’s quite a big production down there, and I haven’t heard anybody even question whether or not the Rotary should be allowed to use the ball field for that.”
Cough made a motion to approve the use of the athletic fields for the Vettes’ car show, which passed by a 4-1 vote, with Kelly opposing.
Cough and Dobbs both suggested that a discussion of the athletic field and its uses be had at the committee’s next meeting, and that the committee should get an opinion from the town attorney on the potential liability of park use.