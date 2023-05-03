Politics

MOUNT DESERT — Maybe it was because the results were a foregone conclusion, but whatever the reason, only 66 people voted in Monday’s town election.

Select Board Chair John Macauley was reelected with 65 votes. Board member Geoff Wood was reelected with 59 votes. There was one write-in vote.

