MOUNT DESERT — Maybe it was because the results were a foregone conclusion, but whatever the reason, only 66 people voted in Monday’s town election.
Select Board Chair John Macauley was reelected with 65 votes. Board member Geoff Wood was reelected with 59 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Katherine Dube was elected to the Mount Desert School Committee with 63 votes. Tony Smith was reelected to one of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High School Board of Trustees with 66 votes.
Open floor meeting
Ninety four registered voters turned out for the open floor town meeting Tuesday night at The Neighborhood House. There was virtually no opposition and very little discussion as all the articles on the warrant passed easily.
Voters approved bond issues totaling $2.3 million for five infrastructure projects.
They also approved a municipal budget of $14.1 million for the fiscal year starting July 1 and a $5.2 million budget for Mount Desert Elementary School.
Following voter approval Tuesday night, the town will pay $3.75 million as its share of the MDI High School budget and Hancock County tax of $1.16 million.
The estimated tax rate for the coming year is $8.77 per $1,000 of property valuation.
