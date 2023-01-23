Politics

TREMONT — The Select Board on Tuesday made a change to the community building use policy. The building can no longer be used by individuals or groups for private events after 6 p.m. on Sundays due to cleanliness concerns voiced by staff of the elementary school, which is attached to the community building. The town will also be sending a cleaning person to the community building on weekends it is rented to make sure that there is no mess when school starts for the week.

Because the building is attached to Tremont Consolidated School, and serves as the school gymnasium during school hours, messes left by weekend parties can inconvenience staff and students.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you