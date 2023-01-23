TREMONT — The Select Board on Tuesday made a change to the community building use policy. The building can no longer be used by individuals or groups for private events after 6 p.m. on Sundays due to cleanliness concerns voiced by staff of the elementary school, which is attached to the community building. The town will also be sending a cleaning person to the community building on weekends it is rented to make sure that there is no mess when school starts for the week.
Because the building is attached to Tremont Consolidated School, and serves as the school gymnasium during school hours, messes left by weekend parties can inconvenience staff and students.
There has also been concern raised about the fact that anyone in town can get access to the community building over the weekend and may not necessarily be gone when school starts on Monday morning.
“Mainly, concern was safety of the staff and students from not knowing for sure that the building was empty on Monday morning when it's been rented on the weekend for a party,” said Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar. “There's no way of knowing that everybody has left the gym until one of the staff members gets there on Monday, as well as if there's a large mess, from like a birthday party, then they have to clean it up Monday morning.”
School committee members had previously asked the town if there was anyone available to check the building over the weekend to see if the building had been vacated and cleaned before school started. They had also suggested that the town impose a rental deposit for the building to hopefully ensure better behavior from those renting the space.
The idea of sending a cleaning person to the community building on Sundays was well received by the Select Board. The person who cleans the town office agreed to check on the cleanliness of the community building on weekends when it is rented. A motion to authorize the cleaning person to inspect the building on Sundays after parties passed unanimously.
The idea of taking a deposit was not as well received by the board for a variety of reasons. There was the issue of returning the deposits, which must be put on a warrant. This means that, if done properly, a resident might not be able to get their deposit back until after the next Select Board meeting.
There was also the issue of the difference between the cost of a deposit and the potential cost of damages. The proposed deposit was something in the ballpark of $20 to $50, which would not go far in the way of repairs to the building.
Another issue posed was the possibility of deterring people from using the building for its most basic purpose, which is to play basketball. If people wanted to play basketball on a daily basis, paying a daily deposit would be an inconvenience. And residents of the town already pay taxes that go toward the community building.
“I don't want to deter taxpayers from being able to use it,” said Select Board Chair Jamie Thurlow. “This is part of the community, it's always been there, they're already paying for it. I just don't feel like they should be paying a fee.”
The board also moved to authorize $5,000 from the community building reserve account for the installation of security cameras. This has also been a concern of the school committee, which is in the process of planning to install security cameras on portions of the school.
“The school is going to be waiting for next year's budget to do the installation,” Dunbar said. “I suggested that we bring this back to you for an official discussion and possible authorization. And therefore they're not hung up waiting for us whenever they're ready to proceed.”
The estimated cost for installing cameras on the community building is $3,900.
