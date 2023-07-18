BAR HARBOR —Could a piece of unused Public Works land be home to the town's dog park?
At Monday’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, an alternative location for a dog park was discussed.
Committee Chair John Kelly said that this idea is still very much in the early stages, and that the Public Works Department has not yet given approval. Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt was not at the meeting.
“The alternative location that I’m throwing out there is the Public Works property off Crooked Road,” said Kelly. “When you enter, on the left there is an acre or two of land that is not actively used by Public Works.”
The Public Works property has a large lot where municipal maintenance vehicles are parked and an area that is used for dumping brush. It is on the left side of the access road that Kelly thinks could be a good location for the proposed dog park. The current proposed location, next to the ballfields by Mount Desert Island YMCA, has caused a lot of controversy in the town.
Abutters to the ballfields have long opposed a dog park at that location because they feel it would be too noisy and would impact their quality of life. Kelly thought that the Public Works location is less likely to bother neighbors.
Since noise is the primary concern of those opposing approval of a dog park by the ballfields, the group that proposed it, Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park, presented at the meeting what they feel could be a possible solution to a potential noise problem – a soundproof fence.
“There's a product now out that's had good success at dog parks, specifically a dog park in Florida, where there are some nearby condos that people were complaining about noise,” explained Enoch Albert. “They installed this product on a chain link fence, and they have not had any complaints since that time.”
The product is a sound-blocking fence liner called Acoustifence, made by sound barrier company Acoustiblok. The material is an eighth of an inch thick, comes in 6-by-30-foot sections and claims on its website to block up to 28 decibels of noise. The material is designed to be attached to an existing chain link fence that the dog park would have had anyway.
Kelly asked members of the group how much they knew about the product and whether they knew how high the fence would need to be to block sound effectively.
“We would research that further,” said Albert. “If they say you really want to have no less than 6 foot, then on that side, from the get go, we would start with 6-foot chain link.”
Jay Hanscom, co-owner of the Cromwell Harbor Motel that abuts the ballfields, brought up potential problems with the deed of the ballfield property. The deed does not specify dog parks as an allowed use even though the town attorney gave a legal opinion that a dog park could be constructed there. Hanscom disagrees and has gotten his own legal opinion on the matter.
“I don't think that the town attorney's assertion is complete,” Hanscom said. “We've had multiple attorneys review it – they clearly disagree.”
Hanscom also brought up the age of the deed, which was written long before the concept of dog parks existed. Hanscom stated that based on his research, the first dog park in the U.S. was created in 1979, and because the deed for the ballfield property was written in the 1930s, its authors never anticipated the need to accommodate dog parks on the property.
“It's fair to assume that it's not in the spirit of the deed – dog parks didn't exist,” Hanscom explained.
Kelly noted that it was exactly this ambiguity in the wording of the deed that led the town attorney to the opinion that a dog park could be an allowed use there. Because dog parks did not exist at the time the deed was written, there was no way that those who wrote it could account for them. Given modern context, the activity of a dog park could align with the other outdoor recreational activities that the property was intended for.
“Is it worth the town walking into another unnecessary lawsuit?” Hanscom asked the committee. “There's precedent [that] has been set around the country where there's been HOAs that have been sued. There's been municipalities that have been sued because of this very thing.”
“We can assure you that it will be in court,” added Jan Hanscom, owner of the Cromwell Harbor Motel.
After the meeting Hanscom explained that while he does not wish to take legal action against the town, he feels that he must if the dog park is approved.
“The town has got enough nonsense going on as it is,” he said.