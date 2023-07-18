Politics

Parks and Rec

Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park members (backs turned, from left) Enoch Albert, Jeff Miller and Sharon Knoop, speak with Parks and Recreation Committee members (from left) Bob Huff, Vice Chair Greg Veilleux, Chair John Kelly and Jeff Dobbs.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR —Could a piece of unused Public Works land be home to the town's dog park?

At Monday’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, an alternative location for a dog park was discussed.  