BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will begin the process of reviewing applications for the open town manager position in an executive session on Aug. 14. By the end of the first week in August, the town had received 36 applications for the position.
“We're meeting in executive session on Monday night with David [Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations for Maine Municipal Association] to review them,” said council Chair Val Peacock. “We'll just be meeting to look at the resumes and applications together and decide if there's anyone that we want to move forward with.”
Barrett will be joining the council at this meeting to assist them in the review process. He has been assisting the council with the hiring process and helped advertise for the position regionally and nationally. Barrett also helped the town during its first search for a town manager that ended earlier this summer without the position being filled.
The applicants that the council decides to move forward to the first round of interviews will remain confidential, and the process of interviewing will not be open to the public.
“We’ll all decide if there's anyone we want to interview and that will stay confidential for the first round,” Peacock said. “If we choose to take someone past the first interview, usually that process will begin to get more public.”
This round of applications is the second attempt to find a candidate for town manager this year. The town had originally received 28 applications for the position during the last search, but many applicants withdrew their candidacy over the course of the review process.
During an executive session on May 5, the council narrowed the search to the top six candidates, but those candidates withdrew their applications as well, leaving the town without options. The council plans to address that problem by improving communication with candidates regarding where they stand in the running for the position while still taking the time necessary to choose the right person for the job.
“We want to take our time in terms of making sure they're the right fit and getting them in front of staff and the community,” said Peacock. “If we’re interested in someone, we want them to know that we're interested.”
Sarah Gilbert, the town’s finance director, has been serving as interim town manager since Jan. 30. At a council meeting on June 20, Gilbert signed on to serve as interim town manager through Sept. 30.