Politics

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will begin the process of reviewing applications for the open town manager position in an executive session on Aug. 14. By the end of the first week in August, the town had received 36 applications for the position.

“We're meeting in executive session on Monday night with David [Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations for Maine Municipal Association] to review them,” said council Chair Val Peacock. “We'll just be meeting to look at the resumes and applications together and decide if there's anyone that we want to move forward with.”