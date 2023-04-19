Politics

MOUNT DESERT — “It wasn’t going to pass, and it wasn’t good enough to fight for,” Select Board member Martha Dudman said of the proposed short-term rentals licensing ordinance that the board voted April 3 to remove from the May 2 town meeting warrant.

She made the comment at the April 12 meeting of the town’s Economic Development Committee.

