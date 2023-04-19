MOUNT DESERT — “It wasn’t going to pass, and it wasn’t good enough to fight for,” Select Board member Martha Dudman said of the proposed short-term rentals licensing ordinance that the board voted April 3 to remove from the May 2 town meeting warrant.
She made the comment at the April 12 meeting of the town’s Economic Development Committee.
The ordinance would have set up a licensing program for short-term rental properties in town as a way for officials to find out how many such properties there are. But that was seen by some as the first step toward regulating or restricting vacation rentals, which many think is contributing to the shortage of year-round housing.
Dudman was part of the 3-2 majority that voted March 20 to place the proposed licensing ordinance on the town meeting warrant. But she later wrote to her fellow board members suggesting that the warrant article be removed because so many people were against it.
“The reaction was so negative. We had people screaming at us from Zoom and in the room at every meeting,” Dudman said.
“The proposed ordinance was so milquetoast that it wasn’t going to do much anyway. It was basically a registration process, but there was no support for it.
“So, I could just see another very acrimonious fight on town meeting floor, which we have been through. It’s horrible. I didn’t think it could pass, and I wasn’t willing to die on that sword.”
Committee member Kathy Miller and others said there probably are a lot of people who supported the ordinance but didn’t speak up because they were intimidated by the very vocal opposition.
Committee member Matt Hart said he thought a lot of people were probably against the ordinance because they fear they would no longer be able to do things like rent out their house in the summer when they go to their camp.
“That isn’t the case. But they are fearful of losing that [ability], and that’s why they don’t want to give an inch,” Hart said.
Economic Development Committee Chair Dan McKay said, “From the perspective of this committee, I think the goal is to have an ordinance that protects against the removal from the year-round housing market of more and more houses that just sit empty [all winter].”
Dudman agreed and said, “It’s not just that they sit empty. It’s that we lose year-round people in those houses. Whether they are empty or have rotating short-term renters, they are not part of the community in the way that I think we all long for.”
Committee member Tony Smith suggested recommending that the Select Board task a small group with crafting an ordinance that both meets the town’s objectives and might be supported by a majority of voters at town meeting. The committee voted unanimously to endorse that idea.
Dudman said that those who oppose any kind of regulation of short-term rentals claim that they are only one factor contributing to the shortage of year-round housing.
“Of course it’s only one part of the problem,” she said. “But it is part of the problem, and it’s one that we can maybe do something about.”
