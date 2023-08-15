BAR HARBOR — The Town Council began the process of reviewing applications for the open town manager position in an executive session on Monday, but also made provisional plans for the meantime. At the executive session, the Town Council decided to bring back a familiar face to serve as interim town manager until a candidate has been selected to fill the position permanently.
Cornell Knight, who retired as Bar Harbor town manager at the end of 2021 after serving seven years in the role, was hired back on a part-time basis on Monday. The Town Council is contracting with Knight to work three days per week for the coming months while the search for a new permanent manager continues.
Finance Director Sarah Gilbert has been serving as interim manager since January. Council members thanked Gilbert for her time serving the town in her interim role for the past eight months in addition to continuing in her primary position.
“The council is so grateful for Sarah Gilbert’s help over these past eight months, but it’s time to provide more support for her, staff and the council as we continue to work through infrastructure projects, draft the comprehensive plan, take on housing issues and begin to think about the FY25 budget,” Council Chair Val Peacock said.
Prior to accepting the position as interim town manager, Knight was acting as part-time interim town manager in other towns as an employee of Eaton Peabody Consulting Group. As a condition of his temporary service for Bar Harbor, Knight is no longer employed by Eaton Peabody Consulting Group.
The council also reviewed the applications that have been submitted for the town manager position during the executive session. The town had received 36 applications by the first week in August, and is working with David Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations for Maine Municipal Association to review them.
“We all went through them and we met last night to narrow it down,” Peacock said on Tuesday morning.
Barrett has been assisting the council with the hiring process and helped advertise for the position regionally and nationally. Barrett also helped the town during its first search for a town manager that ended earlier this summer without the position being filled.
The candidates selected at this review session will move on to the first round of interviews, which have not yet been scheduled.
“We ended up with six names that are on a starting list to bring forward to interviews,” said Peacock. “We’re hoping to do those in the next couple of weeks if their schedules and our schedules align.”
The applicants that the council decides to move to the first round of interviews will remain confidential, as will the initial interview process. Farther down the line, after candidates have been interviewed, the town will likely introduce candidates to the town staff and residents.
“We won’t get into any sort of public space until after at least the first interviews,” Peacock said.
This round of applications is the second attempt to find a candidate for town manager this year. The town had originally received 28 applications for the position during the last search, but many applicants withdrew their candidacy over the course of the review process.
During an executive session on May 5, the council narrowed the search to the top six candidates, but those candidates withdrew their applications as well, leaving the town without options. This time around, the town will have the help of a former town manager with a wealth of experience to hold down the fort until a candidate is selected.
“Cornell Knight’s experience with the staff and town means he can get right to work, while we hope to find a new manager in the stack of applications we’ve just received,” Peacock said. “We’re happy to welcome him as interim Town Manager.”