Politics

Bar Harbor Town Manager Cornell Knight

Cornell Knight

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council began the process of reviewing applications for the open town manager position in an executive session on Monday, but also made provisional plans for the meantime. At the executive session, the Town Council decided to bring back a familiar face to serve as interim town manager until a candidate has been selected to fill the position permanently.

Cornell Knight, who retired as Bar Harbor town manager at the end of 2021 after serving seven years in the role, was hired back on a part-time basis on Monday. The Town Council is contracting with Knight to work three days per week for the coming months while the search for a new permanent manager continues.