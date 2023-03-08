Politics

Cough dedication

Jeff Dobbs (right) presents Richard “Dick” Cough with a plaque on behalf of the Village Improvement Association in this 2020 photo.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — In what came as a surprise to fellow members, Jeff Dobbs announced his resignation from the Town Council at the end of a council meeting Feb. 7, with the resignation taking effect Feb. 8 at noon.

Dobbs had been absent from council meetings for the past few months as he recovered from a heart attack, and Tuesday marked his first meeting back in council chambers. In reading his resignation letter, Dobbs said that he has a prolonged recovery ahead of him and is prioritizing his health and family.

Tags

Recommended for you