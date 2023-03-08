BAR HARBOR — In what came as a surprise to fellow members, Jeff Dobbs announced his resignation from the Town Council at the end of a council meeting Feb. 7, with the resignation taking effect Feb. 8 at noon.
Dobbs had been absent from council meetings for the past few months as he recovered from a heart attack, and Tuesday marked his first meeting back in council chambers. In reading his resignation letter, Dobbs said that he has a prolonged recovery ahead of him and is prioritizing his health and family.
Vowing to remain active in town affairs, Dobbs, 73, said he would continue to serve on the Parks and Recreation Committee, as well as the boards of the Bar Harbor Historical Society and Village Improvement Association.
“As I look around town and see all the things that I am responsible for over the past 30 years, wholly or in part, it makes me proud and somehow takes away the guilt about the action I take tonight,” said Dobbs. “It wasn’t easy, but it is my decision.”
Dobbs, a filmmaker who runs Dobbs Productions and The Acadia Channel, said he would also continue to make documentary films.
Dobbs will leave the council just one year into a three-year term. The council has the ability to appoint a replacement to serve until the next election, where the remaining two-year seat will be on the June election ballot.