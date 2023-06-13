BAR HARBOR — Voters at town meeting last Tuesday passed an amendment to the municipal budget that removed $60,000 that the Chamber of Commerce requested to fund wayfinding services. Despite this cut to its funding, the Chamber hopes to continue providing those services.
“Just because the funding was cut doesn't mean that the services aren't needed,” said Chamber of Commerce Board President and Town Council candidate Bo Jennings. “We'll continue to serve not only the visitors of Bar Harbor but the residents as well.”
Wayfinding services are provided by the Chamber to help visitors and locals with directions and recommendations for amenities and attractions. Most of these services are provided at the Chamber’s visitor center, at its booth on the pier and on its app.
The Chamber board has met to discuss what to do about the loss of funding but has not come to any decisions on how to move forward. Board members are working on ways to continue providing all Chamber services, including wayfinding.
“We're working with our finance committee and Chamber staff,” said Jennings on finding solutions to the chamber’s loss of funding. “What is the impact, can we recoup those funds in other ways or do we need to make cuts to other areas?”
The Chamber has four full-time employees and employs additional part-time staff at the visitor center. Jennings said that the Chamber’s biggest goal is to not let the loss of funding affect their employees, who are the ones providing wayfinding services.
“Our goal is for that not to happen,” said Jennings on visitor center employees possibly being affected by budget cuts. “Those people being at the visitor center is a service that is needed.”
Town funding for some of the Chamber’s other services, including the Fourth of July celebration, holiday decorations and the Seaside Cinema, has not been affected by the cut made at town meeting.
At the town meeting, it was noted by acting town attorney Tim Pease that while the voters may pass an amendment to reduce the budget by a specific amount, they may not specify the line item that is reduced or eliminated – that is up to the Town Council. Council members at their meeting on June 20 will decide the specific cuts to line items in the budget.
That council meeting will be a significant one because at least two, and possibly four, of the council seats will be held by newly elected members. Current members of the council cannot speak to what the council will decide to cut on June 20, but they do say that the voters have made their opinions known and that the council should listen.
“There was a clear message from the voters,” said council member Jill Goldthwait, who is not running for reelection.
“From my perspective, it was pretty clear what the town wanted us to do at town meeting,” added council Chair Val Peacock, who is running for reelection.
