The Bar Harbor Visitor Center is on the corner of Main and Cottage streets.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — Voters at town meeting last Tuesday passed an amendment to the municipal budget that removed $60,000 that the Chamber of Commerce requested to fund wayfinding services. Despite this cut to its funding, the Chamber hopes to continue providing those services.

“Just because the funding was cut doesn't mean that the services aren't needed,” said Chamber of Commerce Board President and Town Council candidate Bo Jennings. “We'll continue to serve not only the visitors of Bar Harbor but the residents as well.”

