Politics

BAR HARBOR — The currently suspended Cruise Ship Committee could be disbanded by the Town Council after a public hearing on Sept. 19. The council has the ability to disband a committee as long as a public hearing is held before the vote is taken.

Council members voted unanimously at their meeting on Aug. 15 to hold a public hearing to discuss the matter. The consensus was that while the committee was formed to serve, and did serve, a specific purpose, its original purpose is no longer required.