BAR HARBOR — The currently suspended Cruise Ship Committee could be disbanded by the Town Council after a public hearing on Sept. 19. The council has the ability to disband a committee as long as a public hearing is held before the vote is taken.
Council members voted unanimously at their meeting on Aug. 15 to hold a public hearing to discuss the matter. The consensus was that while the committee was formed to serve, and did serve, a specific purpose, its original purpose is no longer required.
Council Chair Val Peacock highlighted the committee’s accomplishments, which were setting daily passenger disembarkation caps and helping to create the memorandum of agreement that the town has with all the cruise lines that visit.
“One of the things that committee did was set some daily caps for the season, and that actually is something that doesn't really exist out there in the world, that is a really unique thing to Bar Harbor,” she said. “There are actually four places in the world that have MOAs other than Bar Harbor, so these are things that Bar Harbor sort of set precedent on.”
Peacock did also note that Bar Harbor residents have changed the way they look at cruise ship tourism in the town and that the committee is no longer viewed favorably by some residents.
Vice Chair Gary Friedmann explained that the Cruise Ship Committee was originally formed to manage cruise ship visitation to Bar Harbor – a goal that he feels the committee achieved and no longer needs to work on.
“The Cruise Ship Committee was formed to make the increasing visitation from cruise ships more smooth from the town, and they did a great job of that, they actually enabled us to receive record numbers of cruise ship visitors,” he said. “I don't think that that's needed any longer.”
He also acknowledged that the committee was composed of many people who had experience working in or with the cruise ship industry, which was helpful in terms of understanding the business, but which was often perceived by residents as a conflict of interest.
“It's very clear that the sentiment of the town is overwhelmingly against the level of cruise ship visitation that we have,” Friedmann continued. “It’s [the committee] seen by the citizens as being biased, prejudiced toward the cruise ship industry, which it is – it was done intentionally.”
Friedmann expressed his favor in pursuing the option of disbanding the Cruise Ship Committee and made a motion to hold a public hearing.
Council member Matt Hochman said that he would rather see the committee restructured than disbanded. He noted that while it should not continue operating the way that it had been at the time of its suspension, it could be useful if it had more representation from citizens instead of those from the cruise ship industry.
Hochman said that while the committee should no longer serve as a recruiting tool for more cruise ship visitation, having a group of people to oversee the visitation that does occur is still necessary.
“Rather than disbanding the committee, I believe that the committee needs to be fundamentally restructured, "said Hochman. “I would like to see more citizen representation on the committee.”
Council member Kyle Shank suggested that instead of keeping the committee and restructuring it to facilitate more citizen representation, the town should create an entirely new committee to oversee tourism management in general. He also voiced his opposition to government-supported lobbying groups, a category that he felt the Cruise Ship Committee belonged to.
“I would clearly be in favor of a tourism management committee because we don't have anyone in town focusing on tourism management,” said Shank.
Council members Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines and Joe Minutolo voiced their support for Friedmann’s motion and said that the current committee should not continue operating as it is.
Minutolo also expressed his support for the creation of a tourism management committee, as did Caines, who also noted that she felt that the structures of all town committees should be revisited.
The mention of a tourism management committee prompted Hochman to change his tune, as he felt that his restructuring idea meshed nicely with the idea of creating a committee to oversee all tourism activities in town. He also noted that an overall tourism management strategy is something that the town needs.
“If we are willing to commit to working towards changing this from a Cruise Ship Committee to a tourism management committee, I am much more comfortable with the idea of disbanding it because I think that is what we need,” Hochman said. “Whatever cruise ship visitation we have will be part of that.”