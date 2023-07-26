BAR HARBOR — The Town Council said it will address a long-standing water leak on Atlantic Avenue by the end of the year. How that happens depends in large part on the residents who live along the road.
The leak, which has persisted for roughly seven years, has been causing problems for properties on nearby Hancock Lane. The leaking water is especially problematic during the winter months as it creates large areas of ice in the neighborhood.
The best course of action, said Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt at the July 18 council meeting, would be to do the construction on Hancock Lane and put in a new drain line.
Working on Hancock Lane would also allow Public Works to tie the project into their existing work on upgrading the storm water drainage network on Hancock Street.
“It provided a sound solution of putting the discharge into something that was going to be brand new,” Leavitt said.
To fix the leak, Public Works needs an easement to do work on Hancock Lane, a private road, but have been unable to do so because of opposition from some residents.
A letter from the town explaining the situation was sent to Hancock Lane residents. So far, the town has received only two signatures out of seven needed to get a construction easement. The easement would only be for this construction and would not affect the private ownership of Hancock Lane.
If residents do not sign off on that easement, the town’s other option is to use an existing sewer easement. According to Leavitt, using the existing easement would be far more invasive than doing construction in the street.
“We could get into the sewer easement and that’s always been our fallback position,” said Leavitt. “But you’re going to be closer to these homes than you are if we’re going down an already established roadway.”
Using the existing sewer easement would be more damaging to resident’s properties because the town would be going through their backyards to fix the drainage instead of through the road. Putting the drainage line at that location would also pose a problem because the drainage cannot be gravity fed from there as it can be in the street.
“When we do excavate right behind the house, there’s a lot of material that needs to be moved,” Leavitt explained. “I’d prefer if we could go in an existing roadway, from a technical feasibility only perspective.”
Leavitt said that some of the residents who declined to sign off on the construction easement said they were concerned about ledge blasting and damage to the area as well as noise.
Council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann said that the letter should have explained the sewer easement as an alternative to Hancock Lane. He said that residents should have been given the comparison of the less favorable option when they were asked to sign off on an easement, noting that if the two options were compared, residents would have chosen to sign off on an easement for the street rather than have their properties damaged.
“There was no incentive in that letter to the property owners for them to consider granting the easement on Hancock Lane,” said Friedmann. “You’ve got two options – you can do the right thing, going down Hancock Lane, or we’ll just go right by your house on the existing easement which we have every right to do, and it’s going to rip up your vegetation and be a real nuisance.”
Leavitt, who co-wrote the letter, told the council that she decided against mentioning the sewer easement in the letter because of the emotional response she received the last time it was brought up. She said that she wanted to allow the residents to choose the best option based on the facts that were presented to them.
The discussion turned to incentives and benefits that doing the construction on Hancock Lane could bring to residents of the street.
“It’s good for their property values, it’s good for their long-term solutions as far as maintenance to those buildings,” said council member Joe Minutolo. “This is going to look better than what you have, it’s going to be more serviceable.”
Leavitt noted that Public Works had initially wanted to make water quality, sewer and road improvements when they fixed the existing problem but decided to scale back the operation due to resident opposition. Currently, the proposed fix would only include a discharge location for the leaking water. Leavitt said that the additional improvements could be back on the table if residents agreed to them.
Two residents came to the meeting to implore the council to act. One resident asked the council if there was anything else they could do to speed up the process and try to resolve the problem despite opposition of their neighbors. The council acknowledged that this problem has gone on long enough.
“By the end of this year, there should be a decision. It’s either going to go down Hancock Lane with easements or it’s going to go on the existing right of way easement on the back,” said Friedmann. “I just think if we don’t set a deadline, we are doing a disservice to these neighbors who have been so patient.”
Friedmann moved to direct Leavitt to engage with property owners on Hancock Lane to resolve the issue and that the council will have a solution to this problem decided upon by the end of the year. The motion passed unanimously.