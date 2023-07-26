Politics

HancockLane

Hancock Lane in downtown Bar Harbor.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council said it will address a long-standing water leak on Atlantic Avenue by the end of the year. How that happens depends in large part on the residents who live along the road.

The leak, which has persisted for roughly seven years, has been causing problems for properties on nearby Hancock Lane. The leaking water is especially problematic during the winter months as it creates large areas of ice in the neighborhood.