BAR HARBOR — Residents attending Town Council meetings will soon have more opportunities to voice concerns on agenda items thanks to a new rule change that was approved at the council meeting on Aug. 15.
Town Council members officially adopted a change to their meeting rules of order that allows for public comment on any and all agenda items as they are discussed.
Council member Maya Caines, who proposed the rule change, had originally specified that public comment would be limited to two minutes per person. Council member Matt Hochman noted that the public comment section for non-agenda items allowed for three minutes and made a motion to accept Caines’ rule change with an amendment to extend comment to three minutes.
“We give three minutes for things that are not on the agenda. Why would we give less time for things that are on the agenda?” asked Hochman.
Now meeting attendees can offer their comment throughout the meeting instead of only during the public comment period. Prior to this rule change, public comment was only heard during the public comment period at the beginning of each meeting.
This public comment period allows anyone attending the meeting to bring up an issue that is not on the agenda. Those who wish to offer a comment have three minutes to do so, and the comment section has a 15-minute cap.
The council also voted on whether to keep this original public comment period at the beginning of the meeting or move it to the end, which was suggested by council member Earl Brechlin. Brechlin’s reasoning was that because this section of the meeting is for public comment on non-agenda items, it should not take place before the agenda items are discussed.
“People that took the time to get on the agenda sit and wait for people to just waltz in and talk about anything they want,” said Brechlin, arguing that agenda items should be discussed prior to non-agenda items.
Caines moved to reject the proposed rule change and to keep the public comment at the beginning of the meeting. The motion passed by a 5-2 vote, with Brechlin and Vice Chair Gary Friedmann voting against.
“I understand the reasoning behind wanting to move it to the end of the agenda, but I do also recognize that sometimes our meetings can get a little heady, and we do have members of the public who want to speak and be heard, and we really do want to be welcoming to that commentary,” Hochman said. “I think a lot of people would probably not stay until the end of the meeting.”
Friedmann supported this proposed change and said that he felt that putting public comments just before the council comments portion of the meeting would allow council members to engage better with the comments presented to them.
“I think that it would allow for more direct interaction and people would know that we’ve actually heard them,” Friedmann noted.
Council Chair Val Peacock disagreed, saying a discussion between council members and the public on non-agenda items might not necessarily be a good thing as it could lead to unintentional discussions that take away from the intended order of the meeting.
“There's a risk of opening up a conversation that’s unnoticed, that we start to discuss something or have an agenda item just because we’re interested, or we have an idea, or we want to answer the question because we feel like we should. That actually takes away from public input and due process,” said Peacock. “It's easy to just get sidetracked even about noncontroversial things, just little things.”
The council also unanimously approved a rule change to update the meeting time limit for council meetings to match the current start time. Until this change, meetings ended at 10 p.m., a time limit set when meetings began at 7. Meetings could take up to three hours. Meetings now begin at 6:30, so Peacock suggested that the cutoff time be reset to 9:30 to keep that three-hour limit.
Caines made an additional suggestion to create a rule requiring all new council members to disclose any conflicts of interest, personal and financial, at the first organizational meeting after their election to council.
The council determined that this policy would fit better into the council’s ethics policy than it would into their rules of order, and that it could be revisited.