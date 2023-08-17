Politics

BH Town Council 2023

Bar Harbor Town Council members discuss proposed changes to their meeting rules. (From left) Earl Brechlin, Kyle Shank, Matt Hochman, finance director Sarah Gilbert, Chair Val Peacock, Vice Chair Gary Friedmann, Joe Minutolo and Maya Caines.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — Residents attending Town Council meetings will soon have more opportunities to voice concerns on agenda items thanks to a new rule change that was approved at the council meeting on Aug. 15.

Town Council members officially adopted a change to their meeting rules of order that allows for public comment on any and all agenda items as they are discussed.