BAR HARBOR — The Town Council appointed J. Clark Stivers to fill the vacant seat Jeff Dobb’s left when he stepped down earlier this month.
Dobbs resigned on March 8, which was the first council meeting he attended since having a heart attack in November 2022. Stivers will fill in until the elections on June 13, at which point an elected candidate will serve the remaining two years of the term.
“As soon as Jeff resigned, [Stivers] popped into my head as someone … who could jump right in for the next two months and fill the seat with, as far as I’m concerned, very little controversy,” Vice Chair Matthew Hochman said. “He’s a straight shooter, he’s even keeled, he’s been here before.”
Before joining the council in 2014, Stivers had served on the Warrant Committee for eight years. He served on the council for one term. In 2021, he was appointed to the Communications and Technology Committee.
The town charter states that a vacancy in the council shall be filled if it extends longer than 60 days before the next regular election. Chair Valerie Peacock said Stivers was appointed because of his prior experience.
The three-year terms of Peacock, Jill Goldthwait and Erin Cough will end in June. Dobb’s resignation opens up a fourth council seat. Currently, three residents have pulled nomination papers to run for the two-year term: Charles Sidman, Brooke Blomquist and Keith Goodrich.
Anyone seeking to run for a council position must get nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s Office and return them by April 14.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.