Politics

Stivers to serve

Clark Stivers has been appointed to serve as a member of the Town Council until the next election in June.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council appointed J. Clark Stivers to fill the vacant seat Jeff Dobb’s left when he stepped down earlier this month.

Dobbs resigned on March 8, which was the first council meeting he attended since having a heart attack in November 2022. Stivers will fill in until the elections on June 13, at which point an elected candidate will serve the remaining two years of the term.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

