BAR HARBOR — Town Council members Maya Caines, Earl Brechlin and Chair Val Peacock have proposed rule changes to the council’s rules of order.
Caines suggested a plain English version of the rules of order so residents who are not familiar with the language in town documents can easily interpret the rules.
“A lot of municipalities across the country have their formal version of everything and then they also have something in plain English,” Caines said.
Council member Matt Hochman agreed, saying that government documents, especially ordinances, can be worded in a very formal way with government lingo that is hard for residents to interpret. He also said that translating some of the documents into plain English might be more trouble than it is worth.
“Trying to boil the land use ordinance down to a plain text version, I think, would just be an exercise in futility,” Hochman said, “but for a lot of the other stuff, I think we probably can at least have an explanation or frequently asked questions or something that makes it clear.”
Caines agreed to bring some examples of government documents reworded in plain English to show what that might look like.
Peacock suggested the time limit for council meetings be updated to match the current start time. The current time limit for a meeting is three and a half hours, with 10 p.m. set as the cutoff time. This cutoff time was set when meetings started at 7 p.m., but meetings now begin at 6:30, so Peacock suggested that the cutoff time be reset to 9:30.
Caines and Brechlin both had suggestions regarding the process through which public comment is heard by the council at meetings.
Per the current rules of order, public comment is heard at the beginning of each meeting after the call to order. This public comment period allows anyone attending the meeting to bring up an issue to the council that is not on the agenda. Those who wish to offer a comment have three minutes to do so, and the comment section has a 15-minute cap.
Brechlin suggested that the council could hear public comment on items that are listed on the agenda as the council addresses them.
“I actually want to hear from people on items that are on the agenda and the time to hear that is during those agenda items,” Brechlin said.
Hochman noted that it is the chair’s discretion to hear public comments during council discussions of agenda items, and that the council has allowed this before.
“There’s precedent that we’ve done it before, so I certainly don’t have a problem with finding ways to invite public participation during the portion of the agenda when we’re talking about that item that is on the agenda,” Hochman said.
“I think we need to have the same sorts of limits in place that we do on public hearings, because if we do have an item that we have 45 people want to show up and we don’t have some sort of constraint, two minutes, three minutes, whatever, then we get into that situation where we’re here until midnight again.”
Peacock said that she does not think that public comment on agenda items should be at the discretion of the chair because she feels that it could be inadvertently unfair to those wishing to comment. She said that while she tries to run things the same way at every meeting, sometimes there is inconsistency in how comments are heard, which might frustrate those wishing to comment on an issue.
“For me, it’s much better to be consistent about it – there is either comment or there’s not,” said Peacock. “Do we want people to speak on items on the agenda during the time or not, and if we do, let’s let it happen, and if we don’t, then we don’t. That feels cleaner to me.”
Hochman did note that if the council wanted to try hearing public comments in a different order and it did not go well, things can always go back to the way they were. Since this is not an ordinance change, the council can easily change the rule.
The council heard from Ellen Dohmen, chair of the Appeals Board, on the importance of acknowledging meeting attendees. She also gave advice on how to handle large numbers of people giving public comments, saying that repeat comments on the same issue do not need to be heard, that time limits are reasonable and that discussion can be limited to agenda items.
The council also heard from Bobby Kagel, a county administrator from Chester County, Pa., who was visiting Bar Harbor and attended the council meeting during his vacation. He explained that a public comment section is held at the beginning and the end of the meetings, and that while the comment section does not have a time limit, all comments must pertain to county business.
Brechlin also suggested that the public comment on non-agenda items be heard at the end of the meeting instead of the beginning to help streamline the discussion, but this suggestion was not agreed upon by everyone. Peacock noted that many people do not want to sit through the entire meeting to share something with the council at the very end.
Caines made a similar suggestion to the meeting rules, that like Brechlin’s proposal, would allow public comment on agenda items as they are discussed. After discussion, Brechlin said that he preferred Caines’ suggestion to his own.
“In addition, public comments will be allowed during the meeting on those items requiring a public hearing and on other items appearing on the agenda. These comments should be directly related to the specific agenda item being addressed. Two minutes per person. Limit to one comment per person unless approved by council,” read Caines’ proposed addition to the rules.
Caines also said that she would like to stop the practice of having police hand deliver council documents to council members prior to meetings. Caines said that her neighbors have expressed concerns about the method of delivering council documents.
According to Town Clerk Liz Graves, the police department had reached out to her in the past about discontinuing the practice. She said that the unfortunate thing is that confidential documents are not distributed digitally and would either need to be mailed to council members or be picked up by council members at the town office. Mailing costs and delays make the postal option difficult, and the work schedules of council members make it difficult for many of them to pick up their documents in person.
All the suggestions on rule changes were noted by Graves, but no motions were made at the meeting.