This 2018 photo shows a storm surge on Seawall Road (State Highway 102). The Southwest Harbor Comprehensive Plan Update Task Force wants to work with Maine Department of Transporation and Acadia National Park to understand their plans for preventing coastal erosion and flooding in this area.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Comprehensive Plan Update Task Force has finalized recommendations to update the 2010 comprehensive plan. The updates will be submitted to the Select Board and reviewed during a meeting on Dec. 13. Once approved by the board, the updates will be up for voter approval at the May 2023 town meeting and will be available on the town website.
The task force was asked to review and update the Southwest Harbor 2010 Comprehensive Plan in three focus areas: storm water runoff and infiltration; coastal erosion; and workforce and affordable housing. The task force has been conducting research, interviews, discussions and constructive deliberations since July 2022 and held a public information session Oct. 5.
The recommendations include specific actions that can be taken in each of the three focus areas. An example of a recommendation made in the storm water section reads, “Increase public awareness of sea level rise and storm surge flooding dangers. Make FEMA maps readily available for public inspection and include a link to FEMA maps on the town web site.”
The coastal erosion recommendations include monitoring specific locations, such as the lower town dock, for the effect of king tides and storm surges.
The task force researched affordable and workforce housing and provided recommendations that should be acted on immediately, within the next year and within the next two years. One immediate recommendation for the town is to “Inventory and publicize data about year-round housing ownership and rentals, and seasonal ownership and rentals with an emphasis on documenting short-term rentals offered for one week or less that are not in the owner’s residence.”
