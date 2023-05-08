BAR HARBOR — The Comprehensive Planning Committee will be hosting a series of visioning workshops for residents to participate in later this month.
There will be two workshops each on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24. All sessions will have food or refreshments of some sort. The first workshop on May 23 will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the MDI Biological Laboratory, and will have free pizza for attendees. Later that day, the second workshop will be held at Atlantic Brewing Company from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with food from the brewery available for purchase.
On May 24, a workshop will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Bar Harbor Municipal Building, with refreshments. The second workshop of the day will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Conners Emerson School and will include free pizza.
The morning workshop on May 24 will have a focus on businesses in town, the local economy and economic development. The other three workshops will all focus on the same information regarding planning, growth, development and future land use.
The workshops will include a discussion of the draft vision statement for the comprehensive plan, as well as future land use patterns and draft maps. Comprehensive Planning Committee member and Planning Board secretary Elissa Chesler gave a preview of the workshops to the Planning Board at their meeting on May 3.
“Thinking globally about where does residential and other development fit with transportation, infrastructure, and other things,” said Chesler at the meeting. “Where are the major corridors where that development is practical, feasible and actually happening and what are the other issues in those major areas.”
Planning Director Michele Gagnon described the nature of the workshops, reiterating that the focus is for public participation. The concepts being discussed are not finished products, but works in progress for residents to weigh in on. The workshops will be interactive forums for residents to contribute their own ideas to the planning process.
“What’s exciting is we’re going there with a draft, a concept, we’re not going there with a final polished product where this is it. We’re going there with something so people can think about and bring in their thoughts on it for us to take back,” said Gagnon. “It really represents the intention that we have of getting true and meaningful input and feedback.”
Flyers will be posted around town with information about the workshops, and residents will be receiving them in the mail as well.
