Politics

BH Town Hall Sign
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The Comprehensive Planning Committee will be hosting a series of visioning workshops for residents to participate in later this month.

There will be two workshops each on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24. All sessions will have food or refreshments of some sort. The first workshop on May 23 will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the MDI Biological Laboratory, and will have free pizza for attendees. Later that day, the second workshop will be held at Atlantic Brewing Company from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with food from the brewery available for purchase.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you