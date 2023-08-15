BAR HARBOR — Comprehensive Planning Committee members took a look at the next steps in the comprehensive planning process at their meeting on Aug. 9.
Liz Kelly and Steve Whitman of Resilience Planning & Design, a consulting firm based in Plymouth, N.H., went over the timeline for the comprehensive plan drafting process with the committee. Kelly outlined the planning schedule for the next four months.
The current timeline does not have a date by which the plan should be completed and only goes as far as December. Estimations given by Kelly and Whitman have the plan still in its writing phase at that time.
The committee will be holding a joint work session with the Planning Board on Sept. 13 to give the board an overview of the work that has been done so far on the plan as well as a presentation of the draft vision statement and future land use strategies.
“This first work session will allow all of us and you to update the Planning Board verbally on what has been done so far,” said Kelly.
After this joint work session, the consultants will work with staff to create drafts of actions for the plan’s implementation, which will consider specific priorities that the town has and how those priorities will be addressed.
“I do think that these joint work sessions provide an opportunity for some of that kind of realistic on-the-ground dialogue related to even existing land use policy and how that connects to the vision and future land use strategy that’s currently being considered for the new plan,” Kelly said.
Before the end of September, the consultants and staff will meet with a state representative to make sure that the state review process for the comprehensive plan matches up with the town’s timeline.
A second work session with the Planning Board will be held on Oct. 11 as an opportunity for Comprehensive Planning Committee and Planning Board members to give feedback on the draft actions. This will also be when the avenues for public participation and feedback on the draft actions will be discussed.
“I think the presentation of the draft vision and future land use strategies, the discussion on themes, goals, strategies, and then the development of the draft actions for October, those draft actions will be getting onto those priorities and specifics to some degree in order to give you all, the town a clear path forward,” Kelly said.
After the second work session, the work that has been completed at that time will be presented to the Town Council.
In November, the Comprehensive Planning Committee will be reviewing the revisions made on the original draft actions and will launch the actions feedback tool for public participation. The committee will also review an outline of the actual comprehensive plan and begin the process of drafting the plan around this time. The committee will continue writing the plan in December and will review the feedback received on the draft actions.
“Plan writing will begin hopefully in November and December,” Kelly said.
Committee member Misha Mytar, noting that the timeline did not have an end date, asked the consultants if they had a more solid idea of when that might be. Whitman responded that it would likely not be until next year that a final draft of the plan is ready, and that he felt taking the time to do it right was more important than having it done quickly.
“If we can’t stay focused on really refining and crafting a set of actions that you can all get excited about, then we’re pushing well into 2024 before we really write,” said Whitman. “If we can start writing at the end of 2023, I think by February we have a pretty solid draft.”
Whitman said that the original goal was to have the plan completed by the end of this year, but additional community outreach initiatives in May pushed that schedule back.
“We all agreed that having a draft in December was less important than getting it right,” Whitman said.