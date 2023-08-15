BAR HARBOR — The Comprehensive Planning Committee is inching closer to crafting a vision statement to guide the town’s future planning.
The committee, joined by planners Liz Kelly and Steve Whitman of Resilience Planning & Design, the consulting firm helping the town develop the plan, discussed a recent revision of the draft statement at its meeting Aug. 9.
Kelly and Whitman helped the town host four workshops in May where residents provided feedback on the draft vision statement and future land use maps. The general response from residents was that the draft lacked specificity and that additional information and clarification were needed.
At the time of the workshops, the draft statement read: “Bar Harbor’s vibrancy stems from the mix of people and the dramatic natural beauty of our place. Together, we build upon our diverse economic strengths and through partnerships we create solutions that meet seasonal and year-round needs. Our resilient and sustainable community includes sufficient equitable housing, robust infrastructure and efficient transportation. We work through our differences to strengthen our collective sense of community. We take care of each other, and we take care of our place.”
At a follow-up meeting on June 18, Whitman presented a series of supporting points that he referred to as “pillars,” which were meant to bolster the vision statement with some specificity. The updated vision draft, which included these pillars, was reviewed and critiqued by committee members on Aug. 9.
The first pillar relates to land use practices, sustainability, housing development, population density and infrastructure relating to business.
The second pillar focuses on the economy, both year-round and seasonal, and includes goals for tourism, infrastructure, the workforce and year-round versus seasonal population.
The third pillar considers resident and employee wellbeing, and includes statements about equitable housing infrastructure, transportation and education.
The fourth pillar focuses on Bar Harbor’s strong sense of community, and regards community health and welfare, civic engagement, participation and cooperation, and emphasizes a welcoming and supportive community.
Suggestions were made by committee members to make the language describing the inhabitants of Bar Harbor more inclusive to accommodate retirees or people who do not work. Committee members also suggested that changes in wording about infrastructure and how it is scaled for seasonal residents and visitors, as well as language about tourism itself, be changed to reflect better the impacts and benefits of seasonal tourism.
The committee also had a lengthy conversation about employees and residents of Bar Harbor, both seasonal and year-round. They discussed year-round residents who work in town, seasonal workers who do not live in Bar Harbor year-round, and commuting employees who work in Bar Harbor year-round but do not live here.
Committee member and Town Council Chair Val Peacock suggested that the comprehensive plan include all the different types of people who make up Bar Harbor’s workforce. She noted that “residents” and “employees” are categorized as different groups, implying that employees are not necessary residents, and that the town often has issues accepting the different types of employees who make a living here.
“If we make them a separate category from residents, what does that mean?” Peacock asked. “People who are here seasonally don’t have as much voice in the community as people who are here year-round, and I think there’s a difference in how we talk about people and where people live and how they live in this town, and I think that’s part of the issues we’re having as a town.”
Committee member Elissa Chesler noted that the workers who are not residents need to be included in the comprehensive planning discussion since they are critical to year-round employment. She suggested regional policies to help support and accommodate residents of other towns who need to commute to Bar Harbor for work.
“There’s a large number of people in the largest industries or employment sectors that don’t live on the island,” Chesler said. “And if you talk about regional policies and strategies around transportation or housing or other things, that’s going to provide the resources that those employees need to work here, and that’s critical in general to all of the employers here that are relying on year-round workforce.”
The vision statement and pillars are still in the drafting phase and have not yet been finalized. The writing of the actual comprehensive plan and the actions that it will implement will come later in the year.