BAR HARBOR —Following a series of visioning workshops held in May, the town's Comprehensive Planning Committee met on June 12 to hear the results.
The committee began its meeting with the election of a new committee chair and vice chair before moving on to discussing the results.
Greg Cox, who was vice-chair of the committee, was nominated by Kyle Shank to serve as chair, and was unanimously appointed to the seat. Shank stepped down as chair due to his recent election to the Town Council. Committee member John Kelly was unanimously elected as vice chair.
The topic then moved on to the visioning workshops that had been held at MDI Biological Laboratory and Atlantic Brewing Company on May 23, and at the Bar Harbor Municipal Building and Conners Emerson School on May 24. The visioning workshops allowed the 184 residents who attended to provide feedback on the town’s draft vision statement and two possible future land use strategy options.
Liz Kelly and Steve Whitman of Resilience Planning and Design, the firm that hosted the workshops and is helping the town develop the comprehensive plan, joined the conversation to discuss how the data from the workshops will be implemented and what the next steps are.
“We're really hoping that that really specific targeted feedback on those two core elements [draft vision statement and land use strategies] of the comprehensive plan are going to help guide these next few steps to really refine those components further over the next couple of months,” said Liz Kelly. “We were really pleased to see the numbers that we saw during those four sessions.”
Liz Kelly explained that overall, residents who participated in the workshops were somewhat satisfied with the draft vision statement as it is currently worded.
At the workshops, the draft statement read: “Bar Harbor’s vibrancy stems from the mix of people and the dramatic natural beauty of our place. Together, we build upon our diverse economic strengths and through partnerships we create solutions that meet seasonal and year-round needs. Our resilient and sustainable community includes sufficient equitable housing, robust infrastructure and efficient transportation. We work through our differences to strengthen our collective sense of community. We take care of each other, and we take care of our place.”
The consensus, according to the feedback collected by Resilience Planning and Design, was that the statement was not specific enough to Bar Harbor, and that it did not directly address needs of year-round residents. Liz Kelly also noted that participants wanted more specific facts in the statement and a less “utopian” and more attainable message.
“While a small percentage were pleased with most of the components of that vision statement, we did hear that others felt it was too broad, too vague, and could apply to any town,” said Liz Kelly.
Other issues that residents wanted to be covered by the statement included tourism management and historical preservation of the town. Sustainability, climate change and the protection of natural resources were also widely supported.
Liz Kelly also discussed the two future land use strategy options, which contained different areas of developmental focus, that were presented to residents at the workshops. The first future land use option showed downtown Bar Harbor, Hulls Cove and Town Hill as the village centers, with the immediate surrounding areas marked for future residential development.
The second future land use option largely resembled the first but included Hadley Point and Salsbury Cove as potential residential development areas in addition to the three areas marked in the first option. These areas would likely be more sparsely populated than the existing residential areas due to limited sewer and water infrastructure.
“In general, there was a relative consensus related to both future land use strategy options that denser development should be focused where infrastructure already exists, again we heard that across all four sessions,” Liz Kelly said.
According to feedback, residents thought that option one was a good starting point for future land use but that there were concerns about how it would adapt to the growing housing need in town. Liz Kelly noted that some residents expressed interest in a hybrid of options one and two but did not elaborate on what that would consist of. Residents had concerns about infrastructure development and housing affordability in option two, but Liz Kelly said that, overall, option two was preferred over option one.
“Many participants in general wanted more information on the potential to serve these areas [Hadley Point and Salsbury Cove] with water and sewer and infrastructure and what that would really look like as far as costs and feasibility,” explained Liz Kelly. “Some felt that option two was only viable with the expansion of water and sewer infrastructure in those areas.”
Whitman presented additional bullet points to go along with the main statements, or “pillars,” in the draft vision statement, which the committee provided feedback on. These were meant to add some specificity to the aspects of the vision statement that residents felt were vague, and clarified information about sustainability, tourism, year-round economies, housing, infrastructure, health, safety, welfare and cooperation.
Vice Chair John Kelly pointed out that the school, a key part of the town, was not mentioned anywhere in the vision statement.
“There are two words that are not in any of this – either school or education – our youth, our children,” said John Kelly. “Where do we spend most of our tax dollars?”
John Kelly noted that some of the initiatives mentioned in the vision statement and the bullet points were far less important than prioritizing the school, especially now that the town has taken on the project of constructing a new one.