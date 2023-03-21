BAR HARBOR — The search for a new town manager began with the Town Council and several community members discussing the qualities potential candidates should have. Tender-hearted, thick-skinned, fiscally responsible and knowledgeable about the issues facing Bar Harbor were a few characteristics mentioned.
The two-hour public workshop took place in council chambers on March 17, after being rescheduled twice due to bad weather. Finance Director Sarah Gilbert was appointed as interim town manager after Kevin Sutherland left in January.
“One of the things a manager would need to understand is that they are walking into, on many issues, a hornet’s nest,” said Appeals Board Chair Ellen Dohmen.
Dohmen said that Bar Harbor may be a small place, but it is not a small town. Hot-button issues such as cruise ship regulations, Acadia National Park’s exploding tourism and a housing shortage have created more questions than answers for how town officials should move forward.
Council member Valerie Peacock explained the role of town manager acts as the middle of an hourglass between the council. The manager works for the council and helps them prioritize its goals, but the council also sets priorities for the manager. The manager then delegates much of that work to other town staff and department heads.
To best tackle the issues, Dohmen said a good candidate should have significant management experience, strong delegating skills and the ability to encourage the staff around them.
Michael McKernan, Government and Community Relations director for The Jackson Laboratory, said the new town manager should have a good sense of prioritization and ability to justify council decisions to a broader audience.
Council member Joe Minutolo said the manager should be creative at finding new revenue sources, and should be organized and solutions based. He suggested that they have an “open-door” policy and make themselves accessible to residents as much as possible.
“I feel that maybe what we need to do is back off a little bit on expecting a new town manager to solve our problems,” said Appeals Board member Cara Ryan. "What we need, I think, is somebody who can listen really well, process it and help us with all of our skills move forward. But it can’t be some knight in shining armor that’s going to save us.”
Currently, seven towns in Maine, including Kennebunk, Norway, Winthrop, and Waterville, are searching for a new town manager. Former Communications Coordinator Maya Caines said many of those listings are offering higher salaries for the position. Increasing the pay scale and designating in-town housing were floated as potential ideas to attract stronger candidates.
David Barrett of the Maine Municipal Association, charged with leading the search, said the council had until March 21 to hammer down the qualifications mentioned in a job listing that will run later this week until April 17. At that time, stand-out candidates will be interviewed, with a second round of interviews occurring in late May or early June.
