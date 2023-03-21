Politics

BAR HARBOR — The search for a new town manager began with the Town Council and several community members discussing the qualities potential candidates should have. Tender-hearted, thick-skinned, fiscally responsible and knowledgeable about the issues facing Bar Harbor were a few characteristics mentioned.

The two-hour public workshop took place in council chambers on March 17, after being rescheduled twice due to bad weather. Finance Director Sarah Gilbert was appointed as interim town manager after Kevin Sutherland left in January.

