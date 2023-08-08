BAR HARBOR — The Parks and Recreation Committee made the decision not to recommend that the Town Council approve the construction of a dog park at the town ballfields as proposed by the Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park group.
After many meetings and lengthy, heated discussions, the committee members came to their conclusion with a 4 to 1 vote at a meeting on Monday, with Jeff Dobbs voting against the motion. The final decision will be made by the Town Council.
“This is one of these issues where I have heard very good points on one side and very good points on the other,” said John Kelly, chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
The general consensus of committee members was that while they are not opposed to the idea of having a dog park somewhere in Bar Harbor, the proposed location of the ballfields was not the proper place. Opposition from abutters, noise concerns, parking complications and proximity to the ballfields all played a role in the decision.
“The distance between the proposed dog park fence line and the ballfield is extremely tight,” Kelly said. “We’ve heard very strongly from the neighbors about disturbance, dogs barking.”
The issue of tourists using the park was another concern since they might not treat it with the care and respect that a resident invested in the community would. Maintenance of the proposed park was also not a selling point for Kelly since he did not feel that the Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park group was established enough to keep up with those duties.
“Part of my concern is the group is not organized; it’s just a bunch of people who think the same and want the same, but it is not a nonprofit organization. There’s no staff, there’s nothing that would ensure that this entity is going to continue over the long term,” said Kelly. “This is not two years or three years. Twenty years from now, is that group going to be maintaining this dog park? I haven’t seen any evidence of that.”
Before voting, the committee had a lengthy discussion about alternative locations that might pose fewer problems and be less polarizing. Two suggested locations were an unused piece of land on the Public Works property on Crooked Road and an unused piece of land near Hadley Point Beach.
Both proposed alternative dog park locations are owned by the town and are currently unused, but they have their caveats as well.
The area on the Public Works property has the space needed for a dog park but could interfere with Public Works operations. Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said that if a dog park were to be constructed there, it would mean that Public Works would be limited in its options to expand operations if such expansion became necessary.
Currently, the possible dog park site is near the town’s compost operation, which Leavitt hopes to expand, and for that reason she opposes the construction of a dog park there.
“This is kind of maybe taking away opportunity for us in the future,” Leavitt said. “I would like to expand our compost operations. I don’t know if you’ve noticed but we don’t have enough space there.”
Leavitt also had concerns about the number of large vehicles that come in and out of the Public Works property throughout the day, and the risk that those vehicles could potentially pose to dogs.
“Besides that, it’s a pretty busy site with a lot of vehicles coming in with trailers,” said Leavitt. “The one time that a dog gets loose, it’s just a high potential for something bad to happen quickly.”
Problems with the property near Hadley Point Beach is that the land is not flat and has a significant slope. This would make the construction of a dog park more difficult.
“It’s not flat and maybe as nice of the land as we currently have on the table for the ballfields, but it’s still undeveloped land,” said Leavitt.
The Hadley Point Beach location seemed to be the preferred alternative to the ballfield location, but members of Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Parks were skeptical. Their biggest concerns were walkability as this location is far from the downtown area, safety as the area is not lit after dark, and access for persons with mobility issues due to the land being on a slope.
The committee will not pursue the matter of putting the dog park at one of the alternative locations, but the Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park members are free to pursue those locations if they choose.
The committee members thanked the Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park for the effort that they had put into their proposal.