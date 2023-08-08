Politics

(From left) Parks and Recreation Committee members Bob Huff, Vice Chair Greg Veilleux, Chair John Kelly, Jeff Dobbs and Erin Cough.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Parks and Recreation Committee made the decision not to recommend that the Town Council approve the construction of a dog park at the town ballfields as proposed by the Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park group.

After many meetings and lengthy, heated discussions, the committee members came to their conclusion with a 4 to 1 vote at a meeting on Monday, with Jeff Dobbs voting against the motion. The final decision will be made by the Town Council.