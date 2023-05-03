BAR HARBOR — Parks and Recreation Committee members discussed a proposed plan for a dog park in town at their May 1 meeting. Representatives from The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park were in attendance.
Earlier this year, the Town Council entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park asking that the group provide monthly updates on things like design and fundraising. The intent of the updates is to give the committee members enough information to decide if they should recommend the project for approval.
“This is really the first of those briefings,” said Parks and Recreation Committee Chair John Kelly. “Neither the Town Council [nor] the Parks and Rec committee have made any decisions about anything other than that agreement.”
Kelly also noted that the decision of whether the dog park will move forward will not be made by the Parks and Recreation Committee. The committee will simply advise the Town Council on what action to take.
Construction on the park will not take place until the Town Council has given approval for the project. If approved, the park would be in the southeast corner of town-owned land on which the athletic fields currently sit. The park would be allotted up to 1 acre. The MOU stipulates that the park must not interfere with any of the existing uses of the athletic fields and activities that take place on those grounds.
According to Jeff Miller of The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park, the park would consist of a fenced-in area measuring roughly half an acre in size, and would be split into two sections, one for large dogs and one for small dogs under 25 pounds. The park would feature water fountains for both dogs and their owners in both of its sections and would have a doggy bag dispenser. There will also be a sign at the park’s entrance that outlines the rules for visitors.
The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park has begun looking into costs for the amenities for the park. According to the group’s estimates, the water fountains will cost between $3,800 and $5,500, and another $1,000 to $3,000 to install. The sign is estimated to cost no more than $1,000. The group has also received quotes for the fence, with two possible options.
“Quotes for fencing that we’ve already received range from $22,800 for 4-foot galvanized to $40,022 for 5-foot coated,” said Miller.
There will need to be some landscaping work done to ensure the proper environment for dogs to play. If built, the ground inside the dog park would be covered with wood chips, and some of the trees and vegetation in the area would be removed to create an open area.
“A licensed arborist will be contracted to remove many of the small weed trees and invasive plants and selected unhealthy, deadwood and/or dangerous large trees,” explained Miller. “Large trees and select small groups and small trees will remain to provide shade, soil stability, obstacles for dogs running around and diversity to the site.”
Kelly suggested that the next step in the planning process should be to mark out, with the help of Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt, where the fence would go on the field to get a visual idea of what the park would look like. He also suggested designating which trees will remain in the park and which will be removed.
The committee did have some concerns about the park, mostly having to do with the self-regulatory aspect of its use. Questions arose of whether patrons of the park would use it responsibly, pick up after their pets, respect the capacity and refrain from bringing poorly behaved dogs to the park. The question of behavior led to a discussion of the potential liability and burden that a dog park could put on the town.
The conversation prompted some opposition from abutters to the proposed park when the topic of discussion turned to potential problems with excessive noise. Jay, Joy and Janice Hanscom, owners of the Cromwell Harbor Motel, voiced their concerns about noise and the effect that it would have on their business next to the athletic fields.
“I have a dog. I love going to dog parks. I love it. I would love to have a dog park in town, but it’s not fair to do it at the expense of not just us, but any resident of Bar Harbor,” said Jay Hanscom. “And now knowing that there’s so much reliance on self-government and user regulation, it gives me even less confidence that this can be something that’s functional and successful for the town.”
The Hanscoms also felt that aside from their issue with excessive noise, the location of the dog park was not ideal.
“Currently, with the proposed location, it is already not going to be successful. The basic criteria is to not be near residences, to not be near a stream, to not be where children are playing,” said Joy Hanscom. “The athletic field is one, two, three strikes, you’re out. The stream, the residences, the children on the athletic field – it’s a no brainer.”
After the discussion, Kelly requested that The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park include their list of rules for the proposed dog park for the next briefing.
