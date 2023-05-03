Politics

BAR HARBOR — Parks and Recreation Committee members discussed a proposed plan for a dog park in town at their May 1 meeting. Representatives from The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park were in attendance.

Earlier this year, the Town Council entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park asking that the group provide monthly updates on things like design and fundraising. The intent of the updates is to give the committee members enough information to decide if they should recommend the project for approval.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

