MOUNT DESERT — A Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct that applies to members of all town boards, committees and commissions was adopted Monday night by the Select Board.

“Our intent is to create an atmosphere that welcomes the participation of all citizens who seek to share their knowledge, expertise and experience in service to the Town of Mount Desert,” the introduction to the code reads in part.

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

