MOUNT DESERT — A Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct that applies to members of all town boards, committees and commissions was adopted Monday night by the Select Board.
“Our intent is to create an atmosphere that welcomes the participation of all citizens who seek to share their knowledge, expertise and experience in service to the Town of Mount Desert,” the introduction to the code reads in part.
“Elected and appointed town officials experience considerable workloads and
sometimes significant stress in making decisions that impact the lives of all of our citizens. Despite these pressures, officials are called upon to exhibit appropriate behavior at all times.
“Demonstrating respect for each individual through words and actions is the touchstone that guides elected and appointed officials to do the right thing in even the most difficult situations.”
All members of town boards and committees will be expected to sign a statement declaring that they understand and will uphold the tenets of the code. Refusal to sign the statement or to attend an orientation session will be grounds for the removal of appointed board or committee members.
Members also will be asked to sign a Conflict of Interest Statement and Disclosure, which reads in part: “I agree to readily disclose any potential conflict of interest…I agree that I will not vote or use my personal influence on any matter which constitutes a conflict of interest…I understand that I may state my opinion on any matter…or answer pertinent questions to which I may lend my expertise, so long as I abstain from voting on any matter judged to be a conflict of interest by either me or the board or committee of which I am a member.”
