SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Townspeople crowded into the Select Board meeting on Tuesday, mostly to hear the discussion about the highly contested Chris’s Pond agenda item. The skating pond is owned by the town and protected by a conservation easement held by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
A donation of the land surrounding the pond is on the warrant for the town meeting in May. Warrant Article 48 asks if the people of Southwest Harbor will “authorize the Selectboard to accept a gift of land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited Development LLC, a subsidiary of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, to be used in conjunction with Chris’s Pond public park, with such boundaries and on such terms and conditions, as the Select Board deemed to be in the best interest of Town.”
At a meeting on March 28, Select Board members George Jellison and Carolyn Ball voted that this warrant item be removed. Members Jim Vallette, Natasha Johnson and Luke Damon voted that it remain.
Jellison requested that the issue be placed on the agenda for the April 11 meeting. However, much of the discussion was tabled when Johnson moved that the agenda item be removed. Vallette, Damon and Johnson voted that it be removed while Jellison and Ball voted that it be discussed.
Johnson said that the issue had already been discussed and that the Conservation Commission had already scheduled a public meeting to discuss the Chris’s Pond property and to answer community members’ questions. Vallette also pointed out that Jellison had not provided the materials he planned to discuss prior to the meeting.
Jellison passed out two packets to audience members at the meeting but not to other board members. The first packet, titled Care of Current Property, outlined questions on the condition of the pond’s warming hut and surrounding area, the conservation committee’s responsibilities over the property and the town’s liability regarding the property. The second included an email chain between Conservation Committee members.
Johnson, who is the appointed liaison to the committee, as well as the town clerk, and Mischa Mytar of MCHT were copied in on this email chain. Jellison argued that this correspondence about presenting information and language to the Select Board was unprofessional and violated the code of conduct adopted by town committees.
The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Southwest Harbor Fire House in order to accommodate a larger audience. Discussion of Chris’s Pond, the conduct policy and the Conservation Committee will all be on the agenda.
There will also be a public hearing held by the Conservation Commission at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the town office to discuss the Chris’ Pond project and Article 48.
