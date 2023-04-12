Politics

Southwest Harbor Select Board

The Southwest Harbor Select board meeting on April 11 drew a large audience.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Townspeople crowded into the Select Board meeting on Tuesday, mostly to hear the discussion about the highly contested Chris’s Pond agenda item. The skating pond is owned by the town and protected by a conservation easement held by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

A donation of the land surrounding the pond is on the warrant for the town meeting in May. Warrant Article 48 asks if the people of Southwest Harbor will “authorize the Selectboard to accept a gift of land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited Development LLC, a subsidiary of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, to be used in conjunction with Chris’s Pond public park, with such boundaries and on such terms and conditions, as the Select Board deemed to be in the best interest of Town.”

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

