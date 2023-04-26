SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Fire Station was filled with townspeople on Tuesday evening for a meeting about Warrant Article 48 regarding Chris’s Pond.
The meeting was scheduled in the firehouse due to the number of residents who were interested in attending. A meeting was also held on April 24 by the Conservation Commission about Chris’s Pond. Both meetings had robust audience participation.
Article 48, which will be voted on at the town meeting on May 1, asks if the town will authorize the Select Board to accept a donation of land from Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT).
The two parcels of land are adjacent to Chris’s Pond, a town-owned pond used for ice skating in the winter and as a nature park in the warmer months. Chris’s Pond is protected by a conservation easement held by MCHT. Select Board member George Jellison, who is not running for reelection, had brought up Article 48 at multiple board meetings and had suggested it be removed from the warrant.
The agendas for both the commission meeting and the Select Board meeting said there would be discussion and Q&A about the Chris’s Pond Project, which refers to plans drawn up by MCHT and the Conservation Commission for the use of the donated land if the town were to accept. Those plans cannot be carried out until the land is donated and grant money for the project is received.
Audience members at both meetings wanted to know the specifics of what will happen to the land if the town accepts the donation. No clear answer was provided since development of the area is contingent upon a grant that has not yet been applied for. Whatever the development entails, the process would be overseen by the Planning Board.
“If we don’t get the grant, then we just have more land for Chris’s Pond and that’s it,” said Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball.
The land used for the ice-skating shack and parking is not currently owned by the town. If the donation is accepted, that land would be owned by the town to use in any way it deems fit. If the donation is not accepted, MCHT will sell the land to another buyer, putting the area around the pond at risk for private development.
“We really are here to offer something you want,” said Mischa Mytar, a senior project manager for MCHT. She reiterated that the amount of land accepted is up to the Select Board, and in offering the donation, MCHT is “trying to be responsive to a community desire to protect a beloved resource.”
Jellison’s arguments against the approval of Article 48 have grown since the adoption of the article at a Select Board meeting on Feb. 28. His arguments cover the general upkeep of the property, the use of the property by “vagrants,” the order of operations that brought the warrant article to the table and, at the April 25 meeting, he added the pond itself.
Jellison said that the dam that controls water flow from the pond is in disrepair, as well as the shack used by local ice skaters. When asked why, after 12 years of service on the board, he had not done anything to intervene with the care of the town property, Jellison said, “To be honest with you, I had never been up there ... I never went up there really because nobody ever came to us except in the last three years.” He also said the pond was “out of sight and out of mind.”
Jellison’s concerns about how Article 48 came to be stem from the Feb. 28 meeting where the article was first proposed, at which Jellison was not in attendance. Jellison has stated that the Conservation Commission and members of the Select Board violated the Maine Right to Know law by corresponding about Chris’s Pond using private emails.
In response, Select Board member Natasha Johnson cited an information page by the Maine Municipal Association called Five Common Violations of Open Meetings Law. The handout, which was included in the Select Board packet, states, “Administrative communications [via email] ... to schedule a meeting or to forward the material to be discussed at the next board meeting … are permissible.”
Jellison said his concern with the warrant language itself was that it had not been written by a Select Board member and had not been vetted by the town’s attorney. However, the warrant language was reviewed by the town’s attorney and his suggestions were accepted before the article was added to the warrant.
The town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Pemetic Elementary School gym.