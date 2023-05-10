Politics

BAR HARBOR — Four candidates running for an open two year seat on Town Council participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Mount Desert Islander on Monday. Candidates Brooke “Zana” Blomquist, Earl Brechlin, Keith Goodrich, and Charles Sidman are all running for the open seat of former council member Jeff Dobbs, who stepped down from his post in March due to health concerns.

Blomquist is a sailor, chef and bartender, and has been a resident of Bar Harbor since 2019. She believes that her open mindedness, conflict management skills and decisive attitude will make her a good fit for a seat on Town Council, and hopes to focus on affordable housing, environmental protection, and creating a sustainable year-round economy.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

