BAR HARBOR — Four candidates running for an open two year seat on Town Council participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Mount Desert Islander on Monday. Candidates Brooke “Zana” Blomquist, Earl Brechlin, Keith Goodrich, and Charles Sidman are all running for the open seat of former council member Jeff Dobbs, who stepped down from his post in March due to health concerns.
Blomquist is a sailor, chef and bartender, and has been a resident of Bar Harbor since 2019. She believes that her open mindedness, conflict management skills and decisive attitude will make her a good fit for a seat on Town Council, and hopes to focus on affordable housing, environmental protection, and creating a sustainable year-round economy.
Brechlin is the former editor of the Mount Desert Islander and communications director for Friends of Acadia, as well as a registered Maine Guide and the author of several books. He has served on the Warrant Committee, Conservation Commission, and is a current member of the Planning Board. His goal if elected is to find a balance between “Bar Harbor the community and Bar Harbor the Commodity,” recognizing the need to support and work with both sides of the town.
Goodrich is a graduate of College of the Atlantic, is a former employee of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, and has been a resident of Bar Harbor since 1986. He felt that running for a Council seat was the next logical step in his civic participation after voting and attending meetings in town for many years.
Sidman is a former employee of Jackson Laboratory, the MDI Biological Laboratory, and the College of the Atlantic who has lived in Bar Harbor for over 40 years. He is an activist in the community, most recently taking a stance in the ongoing cruise ship lawsuit as a defendant intervenor. He believes that running for office is a necessary part of his activism and civic duties.
The forum was moderated by Chris Crockett, publisher of The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander, and consisted of candidates giving opening statements, answering six questions, and giving closing remarks. The first question for candidates addressed affordable housing, and asked whether they believed that a lack of affordable housing was an issue for Bar Harbor, and what policies they think could help solve the problem.
Blomquist, Brechlin, and Goodrich had similar answers to the question, agreeing that a lack of affordable housing was a major issue to be addressed. Blomquist proposed financial incentives for landlords to keep their properties as year-round housing, and short-term licensing structures. Brechlin explained that some of his work on the Planning Board is already beginning to address the issue by looking at ways to reduce the cost of residential building in Bar Harbor. Goodrich suggested that the town work with their ordinances that currently make it easier and cheaper to build hotels and bed and breakfasts than it is to build residential dwellings, and suggested renovating and repurposing commercial lots to accommodate residential housing.
Sidman was the only candidate to differ, saying that while he acknowledged the desire for more affordable housing, he finds it difficult to consider it a need. He said that Bar Harbor happens to be in an incredibly desirable place, and that residents are faced with the choice of either paying more to live in town, or paying less to live out of town. As for what can be done to create more housing, Sidman suggested zoning and land use changes to help address the issue, and acknowledged work done by non-profit organizations that help create affordable housing.
Candidates then weighed in on the contentious issue of cruise ships, and were asked what they believed the appropriate level of cruise ship visitation was. All of the candidates agreed that while they think the current level of cruise ship visitation is too high, cruise ship tourism should not be entirely eliminated from Bar Harbor.
Goodrich noted that cruise ship visitors are important to the town’s economy and the livelihoods of many businesses, but that there is a balance that must be reached in terms of the amount of visitors. Blomquist said that she believes the proper level of cruise ship tourism should be decided by the community, and acknowledged that while tourism is vital to Bar Harbor, congestion is also a problem during peak cruise ship season.
Sidman is currently involved as a defendant-intervenor in the lawsuit against the town regarding cruise ships, and led the initiative that resulted in a new set of guidelines passed in November of 2022. He noted that while there are benefits to cruise ships, the amount of visitors can be overwhelming for the town and should be regulated. He said that he worries about the town’s capacity to hold as many visitors from cruise ships as they have currently been receiving.
Brechlin thanked Sidman for his work on the issue, but disagreed slightly. He said that while he thinks the correct level of visitation is not the current rate, it is not zero either. He also does not believe that cruise ships should be considered a land use issue, and disagrees with putting a daily passenger cap on visitation. Brechlin felt that a daily passenger cap that is lower than the carrying capacity of many ships could be a de facto ban, and proposed a limit of one ship per day instead.
Candidates then shared their thoughts on overcrowding in town due to tourism and what they think can be done about it. This question had to do with tourism in general and was not specifically about cruise ships.
Sidman and Goodrich had similar responses, as both recognized the importance of tourism to Bar Harbor, but noted that the carrying capacity of the island is nearing its limit. Blomquist said that decisions need to be made as a whole community based on the data of benefits and costs of tourism, and that walkability and public transit should be a priority. Brechlin said that vehicles are the biggest issue when it comes to overcrowding, and proposed a halt to parking expansion with an increase in bus runs to help solve the issue.
Candidates were then asked about their stance on the construction bond to pay for a new elementary school. The issue of replacing Conners Emerson School with a new building is a contentious one, as the project is estimated at upwards of $40 million. All of the candidates acknowledged that some improvements must be made to the school, but differed on what they thought the solution should be.
Brechlin said that while he supports the bond, he understands the worry that many residents have about paying it. He suggested the use of money from the parking meter fund to help pay for the bond and lessen the burden on residents.
Sidman said that he was concerned about committing to the bond without knowing how many students Bar Harbor will have in the future, and without knowing what a potential school consolidation might look like. Blomquist echoed sidman’s concerns about potential consolidation, and said that if it were to happen, Bar Harbor residents should not solely be on the hook for paying for a new school. Goodrich agreed with Sidman and Blomquist’s concerns about the many unanswered questions regarding consolidation, but said that he thinks the school needs to be rebuilt or renovated.
On the issue of whether or not Bar Harbor should adopt a local option tax on lodging and dining, all of the candidates were in agreement that the town should explore that option. The tax would put some of Bar Harbor’s tax burden on visitors and alleviate that burden from residents. All of the candidates did note that while they would support this initiative, the decision is not up to the town, but requires approval from the state level, which they suggested the town pursue.
The final question addressed conflicts of interest among town officials in Bar Harbor. Candidates were asked whether they believed conflicts of interest to be a problem in the town, and what they would do to address the problem. All candidates were in agreement that something needed to change when it came to ethics amongst Bar Harbor town officials.
Brechlin said that the town officials need to follow its ethics ordinance closely, should apply it whenever applicable with full disclosure and should call out other officials who do not follow it. He also cited the now suspended Cruise Ship Committee as an example of conflict of interest, which Sidman agreed with, saying that “a pack of foxes had been given charge of the henhouse.” Sidman also said that the ethics ordinance is not well understood by officials and needs to be enforced strongly, suggesting that the Town Council enact a new ordinance.
Goodrich narrowed down his response to conflicts of interest on the Town Council specifically, and said that the town should revisit its rules on ethics and view conflicts with more scrutiny. Blomquist noted that Bar Harbor is a small town where everyone is close, and that addressing conflicts of interest openly and without stigma is the best way to address the issue. She agreed with the other candidates that clarity and proper enforcement of the ordinance is important as well.
The election of town officials will take place on June 13 at the Municipal Auditorium. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.