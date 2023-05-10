BAR HARBOR — Seven candidates running for the three open three-year seats on the Town Council participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Mount Desert Islander on Tuesday.
Incumbent Council members Erin Cough and Val Peacock, who currently serves as Council chair, were joined by candidates Maya Caines, Gary “Bo” Jennings, Cosmo Nims, Kyle Shank and Nate Young.
Affordable housingCandidates were asked about their thoughts on the lack of affordable housing in town, and what could be done to solve the problem. The candidates agreed that the lack of housing was a problem, and each provided potential solutions.
Jennings suggested that more land use ordinance changes would need to be passed to allow higher densities, decreased lot size requirements and allow more property additions. He would also like to work with developers outside of Bar Harbor to create employee housing with shuttles into town. Shank said incentivizing developers to build year-round housing, was one way to help solve the housing shortage in the town. Nims discussed the issue of short term rentals, and the impact they have had on housing opportunities for full-time residents. He brought up the fee structure for short term rentals and the comprehensive planning process as options for finding a resolution to the housing problem.
Young spoke about the high valuation in Hancock County, and Bar Harbor within it, and how subsidies could counter the market value of homes in the area. Peacock brought up the comprehensive planning process, and how that process can help determine where in town might be best suited for residential development, and how to best plan developments. She agreed that this is not an issue that the housing market can resolve, and that building incentives are something that could be looked into.
Cough said that housing was the top priority of the Council, and spoke to the work that the comprehensive planning committee was doing already. She suggested looking into the outer villages of Bar Harbor and seeing what the development options could be outside of the immediate downtown area. Caines said that affordable housing is the issue that drives most of the other issues in Bar Harbor, and suggested looking into preexisting structures and reworking the land use ordinance. Caines said that if elected she will begin working on the issue immediately.
Cruise shipsOn the issue of cruise ships, candidates all felt that some management was needed to regulate the industry, but acknowledged that cruise ship tourism is important to the town.
Caines said that if elected she will help develop cruise policies using data, and feels that data from polls and surveys show that residents feel strongly about regulating cruise ships. That being said, she does acknowledge that cruise ships are important to the economy and hopes to find a balance. Young said that the appropriate level of cruise ship visitation was set by the land use ordinance amendment in November of 2022, and that if he was elected to the Council he would uphold that decision.
Shank brought up the possibility of regulating the tourism industry, and questioned whether a desire for that regulation was behind the sentiment towards cruise ships. He suggested the creation of a task force that could come up with a framework for holistically managing tourism in town. Cough agreed, saying that tourism needs to be looked at broadly and that the town needs to decide whether it should stay with a seasonal tourism economy or move towards a more sustainable year-round economy.
Nims said that the town needs to take stock of what economic resources are solely dedicated to visitors, and the ecological impacts of tourism. He believes that the level of cruise ship visitation is too high at the moment, but that he understands a need to have an appropriate level of visitation.
Jennings said that he is in favor of a proper level of cruise ship visitation, but said that what matters instead is how the Council responds to the court’s decision on the citizens initiative, which must be enforced if upheld, regardless of the Council’s opinion. Peacock noted that the town is very divided on the issue, and said that thinking about how cruise ship management fits into the comprehensive plan or a cruise ship plan would be a good course of action.
TourismCandidates were then asked about tourism and crowding in a broader sense. All candidates acknowledged that tourism was important, but many wished to see improvements to the management of the tourism industry and to the infrastructure that serves it.
Cough noted that tourism was how Bar Harbor was founded, and that while tourism is still the number one driver of the economy, it does not need to be. She proposed embracing the non-tourism driven aspects of the economy, and furthering tourism by implementing the streetscape plan, and encouraging more walking and biking. Caines advocated for more reliable infrastructure, and also discussed the pending streetscape plan. Peacock also brought up infrastructure and quality of experience in town, and said that the town needs to think about how tourism can help Bar Harbor thrive and improve quality of life for residents.
Nims suggested a need for tourism management, and echoed other candidate’s statements about increasing walkability and improving infrastructure in town. He also brought up communication infrastructure and suggested public Wi-Fi to help residents and visitors. Young said that the town needs to be cognizant of what Acadia National Park is doing, since tourism in the town and the park often go hand and hand. He also suggested taking care of existing infrastructure before taking on new things.
Jennings said that the town should increase its opportunities to profit off of tourism by finding ways for visitors to directly pay the town, but just the businesses within. He suggested off-site paid parking areas with shuttles to the downtown as a way this could be done. Shank said that the town should create an equitable and sustainable tourism management plan to oversee the industry.
School construction bondCandidates agreed that the school was important, but acknowledged that that cost would impose a financial burden on the tax payers. Candidates were focused on looking at ways to reduce the overall cost.
Nims said that while he personally supports the school bond, it is up to the voters. Cough was also a supporter of the bond, and acknowledged that while the cost is high she thinks there are ways to reduce the burden on the taxpayer such as seeking donations. Caines also supported the school bond, and said that if elected she will work with state and federal grants to reduce the financial burden on taxpayers.
Jennings said that he supports the school bond, but also said that whether the bond passes or fails money will need to be spent on the school in the meantime. He noted the importance of a functional school to attract young professionals and families to the area. Young said that the town needs to figure out what the final price tag of the project would be before committing to it. Peacock voiced her support for the school bond, and said that while it is a pricey undertaking, delaying the project could be even more costly in the long run.
Shank supported the school bond not only as a candidate but as a parent as well. He also noted that even if consolidation were to take place, a school building would likely still be needed in Bar Harbor due to the amount of students here, and that a new school building would still be used.
Local options taxAlmost all of the candidates agreed that Bar Harbor should pursue a local option tax on meals and lodging. This decision is not in the hands of the town however, and is up to the state legislature. All of the candidates in favor of the options tax suggested that town officials should keep pushing for the state to allow the tax. Both incumbent candidates acknowledged that Bar Harbor has been looking into this option for some time, and it has not been able to happen so far.
Jennings was the only candidate opposed to the local option tax, because the town would only be able to keep a portion of the revenue from it. He said that local option taxes work well in states that allow towns to keep all of the revenue from the taxes, but so far the proposals for the tax in Maine leave the municipalities collecting only a small percentage of the revenue. Instead he suggested working to get more funding from Augusta. Young agreed that Bar Harbor should be working with the state government to get more funding, and should try and keep more of its own money. Cough agreed, saying that Bar Harbor’s high valuation makes it difficult to get additional funding from the state, and that the town should work on getting more.
Conflicts of interestOn the issue of conflicts of interest among town officials, all of the candidates agreed that something should be done about the perception of conflicts of interest, and that they should be handled with more transparency. Clarification of and training on the ethics ordinance was discussed, as well as normalizing admitting conflicts when they arise.
Peacock said that the issue is raised often, and that it has been a priority of hers since taking over as chair of the Council. She said that the ordinance has some issues with its language and definitions, and said that there needs to be some clarification and training when it comes to implementation. Nims agreed that the perception of mistrust needs to be addressed by revising the ethics ordinance and effectively enforcing it.
Young said that conflict is unavoidable in a small town where people serve many roles, but said that if there is any appearance of a conflict it should be dealt with properly. He used the Cruise Ship Committee as an example of a conflict of interest, where members of the committee have direct financial interest in the topic that they are covering. Jennings agreed that things like this happen in a small town, but said that officials should always make their conflicts known when dealing with an issue, and should be as transparent as possible. Shank suggested that the culture around conflicts of interest needs to change, and that town officials should normalize bringing up potential conflicts when they arise to display integrity and transparency.
Cough encouraged everyone to watch the most recent Town Council meeting where a discussion on the ethics ordinance and how it relates to conflicts of interest took place. She said that if town officials are open about their conflicts there would not be a problem, but that it is when they are not open that mistrust arises. Caines suggested developing clear guidelines for town officials to follow, and said they should have more training on them. She also said officials should take a proactive approach to transparency.
The election of town officials will take place on June 13 at the Municipal Auditorium. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.