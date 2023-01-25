Candidate nomination papers now available Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Politics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s Office for anyone wishing to run for a municipal office this spring.Completed papers must be returned by March 2. This year's election is May 1.Up for election for three-year terms are two seats on the Select Board. Those seats are currently held by John Macauley and Geoff Wood.One three-year term on the Mount Desert School Committee is also up for election. The seat to be filled is currently held by Gail Marshall.One of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High School Board of Trustees is up for election for a three-year term. That seat is currently held by Lawson Wulsin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Town Government Mount Desert Select Board School Committee Board Member Recommended for you Popular Stories of Stone Barn Farm Northeast Harbor woman helps skater who fell through ice Southwest Harbor's oldest resident turns 100 Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future What's still open on MDI? Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists