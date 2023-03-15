Politics

CRANBERRY ISLES — Mandy Bracy was elected to the Select Board here at the annual town meeting last Saturday, defeating incumbent Florence Joy Sprague.

Darlene Sumner was reelected to the School Committee.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

