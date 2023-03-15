CRANBERRY ISLES — Mandy Bracy was elected to the Select Board here at the annual town meeting last Saturday, defeating incumbent Florence Joy Sprague.
Darlene Sumner was reelected to the School Committee.
CRANBERRY ISLES — Mandy Bracy was elected to the Select Board here at the annual town meeting last Saturday, defeating incumbent Florence Joy Sprague.
Darlene Sumner was reelected to the School Committee.
All the town meeting warrant articles passed, including the school budget for next year, which totals $937,586, and the municipal budget of $1.89 million.
Voters adopted a resolution “to investigate the advantages of installing community solar arrays as an independent micro-grid for the purpose of making continuous power supply to the Cranberry Isles a better possibility during power outages, establish a resilient system that does not rely on mainland power, and to move to cleaner energy sources in 2023.”
Voters authorized municipal officers to enter into a 10-year agreement with the town of Mount Desert for continued use of the Cranberry Isles parking lot near the Mount Desert Town Hall for Cranberry Isles residents and visitors and to spend up to $6,000 to install an automated parking permit system there.
Voters also authorized municipal officers to spend $20,000 next year and to enter into a three-year contract to continue subsidizing the Cranberry Isles Commuter Ferry Service. That is an early morning and late afternoon ferry service between the Cranberry Isles and Northeast Harbor on weekdays.
Following the approval of voters at town meeting, the town will spend up to $60,000 to buy a new plow truck and snowplow for Islesford and up to $18,000 for the first year of a three-year contract for snow plowing on Great Cranberry Island.
The town meeting was held at the Congregational Church on Great Cranberry.
Reporter
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.