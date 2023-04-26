MOUNT DESERT — Voters at the annual open floor town meeting on Tuesday, May 2, will be asked to authorize the sale of bonds for several infrastructure improvement projects totaling $2.3 million.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.
A proposed bond issue of $900,000 would finance the relocation of about 400 feet of sanitary sewer pipe along Routes 3/198 in Somesville in connection with the Maine Department of Transportation’s construction of a new bridge over Kitteredge Brook.
A bond issue of up to $780,000 would pay for improvements to three town-owned parking lots: the paved lot near the Town Hall that is leased to the town of Cranberry Isles, the adjacent paved lot nearer the Town Hall and the gravel lot off Main Street in Seal Harbor.
A bond issue of $360,000 would finance drainage improvements on Beech Hill Cross Road, including the replacement of two corroded pipes with a concrete box culvert where Denning’s Brook flows under the road.
A bond issue of $210,000 would pay for rebuilding the tennis and pickleball courts at the marina in Northeast Harbor, which now are used in winter as a skating rink. One problem with the courts that needs to be corrected is that they are tilted; one side is 18 inches higher than the other.
A proposed bond issue of up to $50,000 would pay for professional services in preparation for improving sidewalks and curbing: along 800 feet of Main Street in Somesville, 1,650 feet on Neighborhood Road and 350 feet on Sea Street in Northeast Harbor, 85 feet along Main Street in Seal Harbor and 1,275 feet along Route 3 and Steamboat Wharf Road in Seal Harbor.
Also up for approval by voters at the annual town meeting is the municipal budget of $14.1 million for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The proposed budget for Mount Desert Elementary School is just over $5.2 million, with $4.38 million to come from the town’s taxpayers. Mount Desert’s share of the cost of operating MDI High School is $3.75 million, and the town will pay $1.16 million in Hancock County tax.
The estimated tax rate for the coming year is $8.77 per $1,000 of property valuation, up from $8.04 in the current fiscal year.
Several, mostly minor, amendments to the town’s Land Use Zoning Ordinance are also on the town meeting warrant.
Candidate elections
The election of candidates for seats on the Select Board, the town’s school committee and one of the town’s seats on the high school trustees board will be held Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the meeting room at Town Hall in Northeast Harbor.
Incumbents John Macauley and Geoff Wood are the only two candidates for two seats on the Select Board. Katherine Dube is running for the one open seat on the school committee. Tony Smith is running for reelection to the high school trustees board.
