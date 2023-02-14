TREMONT — The Tremont Board of Appeals met on Feb. 9 to hear an appeal filed by the applicants of the Pointy Head campground. The appeal was filed in response to the Planning Board’s Jan. 10 decision to deny an application based on its failure to meet the requirements of a site plan review and the town’s land use ordinance. Upon review, the appeal was not heard by the Board of Appeals but was instead remanded back to the Planning Board.
The Planning Board had deemed that the entryway to the campground was not in compliance with the site plan review criteria and that the application must be denied. Ed Bearor, attorney to the applicant, appealed this decision, citing that the Planning Board had made an error and misinterpreted the LUO.
“Bearor is saying, under our land use ordinance, the Planning Board erred when they determined that use of the access road or driveway for ingress and egress to the proposed development project did not meet Section 7E of the land use ordinance because it would be an expansion of nonconforming use,” said Board of Appeals Chair Joanne Harris, reading the appeal.
Bearor’s appeal argued that the Planning Board’s error came in its determination that the existing entryway into the proposed development could not be used for this purpose because it was a “driveway” and not a “road.”
“Mr. Bearor says the Planning Board erred when they determined that the existing access way from Route 102A to the proposed development cannot be used by the owner of the property because it is a driveway and access to the development must be over a road, and this would violate the ordinance,” read Harris. “The board's rationale for this determination is still unclear to the appellant.”
After reviewing the appeal, James Collier, attorney for the town of Tremont, advised the Board of Appeals not to hear the appeal nor make a decision on it. Collier said that the original decision made by the Planning Board was incomplete and the matter should be remanded to the Planning Board until its review is complete and the appeal can be heard.
“If the permit is denied, the denial shall include a statement of findings of fact and of reasons in support of the decision,” read Collier from article VIII, section D, subsection 12(c) of Tremont’s LUO.
Collier argued that this was not done by the Planning Board and that it must be done before this matter could proceed.
“If the Board of Appeals determines that the records of the Planning Board proceedings are inadequate, the Board of Appeals may remand the matter to the Planning Board for additional fact finding,” read Collier from article IX, section B, subsection 3 of Tremont’s LUO.
“My strong recommendation is not to hear this at all, to remand it to the Planning Board, tell them to do findings and reasons and send it back to you, then hear the appeal,” Collier said. “If you disagree with what I said and you go ahead and hear the appeal and it goes to court, they're gonna send it back anyway, because the first thing they're gonna do is say, ‘We can't look at this, there's no findings and reasons.’”
Neither Bearor nor Dan Pileggi, attorney to the abutters of Pointy Head, had strong objections to the application being remanded to the Planning Board, but Bearor did ask that the motion to remand include a request to have the Planning Board revisit the issue as soon as possible.
“In your decision to remand, if you wouldn't mind asking that the Planning Board do it at their earliest convenience,” asked Bearor of the Board. “I’d like to be able to move it along.”
A motion to remand the application to the Planning Board in accordance with Collier’s advice passed unanimously.
