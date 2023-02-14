Politics

TREMONT — The Tremont Board of Appeals met on Feb. 9 to hear an appeal filed by the applicants of the Pointy Head campground. The appeal was filed in response to the Planning Board’s Jan. 10 decision to deny an application based on its failure to meet the requirements of a site plan review and the town’s land use ordinance. Upon review, the appeal was not heard by the Board of Appeals but was instead remanded back to the Planning Board.

The Planning Board had deemed that the entryway to the campground was not in compliance with the site plan review criteria and that the application must be denied. Ed Bearor, attorney to the applicant, appealed this decision, citing that the Planning Board had made an error and misinterpreted the LUO.

