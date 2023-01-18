SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As snow and ice begin to increase around the island and with an electric school bus on the way to Pemetic Elementary, the need for an updated town garage has resurfaced for the Select Board. Representatives from Olver Associates, the civil engineering firm hired to design the new town garage, presented revised plans to the board Jan. 10.
In July 2020, the town voted, by a margin of nine votes, against the original $1.9 million plan Olver Associates had created. Justin VanDongen, town manager at the time, told the Islander then that the garage had probably needed replacement for 10 years.
The latest plans have eliminated many expensive elements present in the 2020 design.
“We simplified it so much from before, so there is really not a lot to it now,” said Eric Hardy of Olver Associates.
More expensive features, such as radiant heating and a washdown bay, have been scrapped, and the kitchen, locker room, office and garage space have all been streamlined. However, the engineers were unaware of the need for an electric bus charger and industrial scale three-phase power supply. Plans for delivering three-phase power to the garage have yet to be discussed.
Select Board member George Jellison stated that the board should work to “figure out a way to have the taxpayers accept this plan.” Both the board and Olver Associates voiced concern over inflation and high contractor bids as time goes on.
Annaleis Hafford of Olver Associates informed the board of a potential congressional grant that may help with funding, but which would ultimately delay the project. The issue was tabled and will be discussed again at the Feb. 14 Select Board meeting.
Plans for the new garage came amid other facilities issues, including the replacement of town generators. Town Manager Marilyn Lowell explained at the Jan. 10 Select Board meeting that during the Christmas storm, the town generator stopped working, which meant that dispatch could not receive calls. The generator is estimated to be 25 years old.
The Select Board voted unanimously for Lowell to go ahead with the application to the Critical Infrastructure Generator Project, a Maine emergency management grant program funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will match costs associated with purchasing a new generator. For now, town staff are keeping a close eye on the generator and public facilities as winter weather continues.
