SWH town garage

Plans to replace the aging town garage were presented to the Select Board last week.

 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As snow and ice begin to increase around the island and with an electric school bus on the way to Pemetic Elementary, the need for an updated town garage has resurfaced for the Select Board. Representatives from Olver Associates, the civil engineering firm hired to design the new town garage, presented revised plans to the board Jan. 10.

In July 2020, the town voted, by a margin of nine votes, against the original $1.9 million plan Olver Associates had created. Justin VanDongen, town manager at the time, told the Islander then that the garage had probably needed replacement for 10 years.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

