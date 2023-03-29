Politics

SWH Select Board

(From left) Southwest Harbor Select Board member Luke Damon, board member George Jellison, Town Manager Marilyn Lowell, Chair Carolyn Ball, Vice-chair Natasha Johnson and board member Jim Vallette.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board voted 4:1 to approve the warrant for fiscal year 2023/24 after Town Manager Marilyn Lowell presented it at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Board member George Jellison voted against approving the warrant, citing articles 48 and 49 as items that he could not approve. Article 48 is about the possible acceptance of a gift of land surrounding Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited LLC. Article 49 questions whether the Select Board should sign the interlocal agreement with Acadia Disposal District (ADD).

