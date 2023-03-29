SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board voted 4:1 to approve the warrant for fiscal year 2023/24 after Town Manager Marilyn Lowell presented it at a board meeting on Tuesday.
Board member George Jellison voted against approving the warrant, citing articles 48 and 49 as items that he could not approve. Article 48 is about the possible acceptance of a gift of land surrounding Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited LLC. Article 49 questions whether the Select Board should sign the interlocal agreement with Acadia Disposal District (ADD).
Chris’s Pond debate
Jellison had requested that an item be added to the agenda at this week’s meeting to discuss Article 48. This came after a motion he made at the March 21 meeting was not seconded by any member of the board.
“In my 12 years of representing the Town, I have never experienced a Board that hasn’t got the common courtesy to ‘Second’ a fellow Board member’s request for discussion, whether they agree with the motion or not,” Jellison wrote in an email to the Islander.
After Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball seconded Jellison’s motion to remove Article 48 from the warrant, the discussion became lively.
Article 48 reads, “To see if the town will vote to authorize the Selectboard to accept a gift of land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited Development LLC, a subsidiary of Maine coast heritage Trust, to be used in conjunction with Chris’s Pond public park, with such boundaries and on such terms and conditions, as the Select Board deemed to be in the best interest of Town.”
Jellison presented the board with a document signed by 26 townspeople with questions they felt had not been adequately answered, including, “Why did each of you decide to put this on the Town Meeting floor rather than on the written ballot that would allow the full registration of voters to participate in this decision?”
Members of the public said that working people are often unable to make it to the town meeting and only a small proportion of people will end up voting on this question.
Jellison added that Maine Coast Heritage Trust and the Conservation Commission are not authorized to bring language to the Select Board for approval. Jellison was referring to a Feb. 28 board meeting at which language for the warrant article was suggested to the board by representatives of those organizations.
Jellison and members of the public also questioned what future costs and conditions may be associated with the acceptance of the land as a gift.
Board member Natasha Johnson made the point that even if the Select Board were to accept all the land, $4,500 would be removed from the tax roll. “If we had this land, we would have the authority to decide what to do with it,” she said, saying that the potential benefit exceeded the reduction in the tax roll.
The warrant article does not go beyond authorizing the Select Board to accept the gift of land on its own conditions. The town’s lawyer reviewed the proposed article language before it was placed on the warrant.
The ADD question
Article 49 had not yet been approved as part of the warrant when the meeting began.
An article on the town warrant is a requirement for membership in the ADD. This necessity was discovered only after the board voted March 21 to approve an addition of a $3,000 ADD membership fee to the budget.
Article 49 reads, “To see if the town will authorize the Select Board to sign an interlocal agreement to make the town a member of the Acadia Disposal District. The Acadia Disposal District is a nonprofit, non-taxable, quasi-municipal corporation organized to coordinate waste disposal for the member communities. Each member town will have one voting director on the board of directors that will manage this corporation.”
Jellison was the only member to vote against the addition of the article to the warrant. “The problem is that this is coming in the eleventh hour,” he Jellison. “There are a lot of questions that haven’t been answered yet. We haven’t vetted [the language] with our legal team.”
Jellison also questioned the $3,000 fee to join and the benefits of membership.
Board member Jim Vallette spoke in support of the warrant article. “We have to deal with the reality of the Hampden plant shutting down and the possibility of a hazardous waste facility in our town.”
Vice-chair Natasha Johnson added, “This $3,000 is buying us a seat at the table.”
The vote to add the article passed. The question will be put before the voters at May’s town meeting.
Other warrant articles
Article 20 outlines spending on administration. An additional $45,759 salary has been proposed for a new part-time code enforcement officer that will be trained alongside current CEO John Larson before replacing him, and this salary is only approved for fiscal year 23/24. There is also a salary for a full-time firefighter included on the warrant, which increases the fire department budget to $110,553.
Article 51 questions whether the Ordinance on the use of Docks, Piers, Wharfs and other Such Facilities to Transfer Ships should be added to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance as an addendum.
Article 52 is about amendments to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance.
Article 53 questions whether proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan should be added to the plan as an addendum. The proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan can be viewed under the public records tab on the town website.
The final vote of the evening was to approve the entire warrant as presented. The vote passed and the warrant will go before the voters at the town meeting.