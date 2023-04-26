BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will be holding an executive session on Monday, May 1, to discuss applicants for the town manager position. The purpose of the discussion is to review the applications that the town has received and decide which of the applicants to interview.
David Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations for Maine Municipal Association, is assisting the council with the hiring process and will be joining Monday’s discussion.
“Next Monday, we’ll choose who we want to interview,” said Town Council Chair Val Peacock. “We’ll work on the questions we want to ask, and David Barrett will schedule those interviews.”
So far, Barrett has received 28 applications for the position. He has sorted applicants based on qualifications for the council’s consideration.
“I mailed packets of resumes to members of the council. They got 28 in total,” Barrett said. “Monday night, if they have some candidates that they want to invite, I’ll reach out to those candidates.”
The council will also be discussing how to involve the public in the decision-making process in the coming weeks. While the process for public participation has not been figured out just yet, the council hopes to create a way for the public to meet the candidate and provide feedback.
“They have been talking all along about how and when to potentially include other people,” said Barrett, on public involvement. “We talked about a variety of ways to include other people.”
“We talked a little bit about forming a committee,” Peacock said. “We haven’t gotten there yet, but we’ll be starting to think about that in the next couple meetings.”
Once candidates have been sorted and reviewed, the first round of interviews will likely begin in mid-May, according to Barrett. Peacock hopes to have the first round of interviews finished before the end of May.
This means that the selection process will probably continue into the summer. The subsequent rounds of interviews will likely take place after the town meeting. And with four council seats up for election in June, there could be multiple new council members taking part in the later stages of the hiring process.
Peacock said that the council will ensure that any newly elected members will be fully involved in the hiring process.
“Probably by the end of June we will have a sense of what candidate we’re working with,” Peacock said.
