BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will be holding an executive session on Monday, May 1, to discuss applicants for the town manager position. The purpose of the discussion is to review the applications that the town has received and decide which of the applicants to interview.

David Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations for Maine Municipal Association, is assisting the council with the hiring process and will be joining Monday’s discussion.

