BAR HARBOR — The trial portion of the lawsuit between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL) and the Town of Bar Harbor began on Tuesday at the Maine District Court in Bangor. U.S. District Judge Lance Walker is presiding over the trial, which began with the viewing of a deposition and the questioning of two witnesses.

The trail is set to decide if the town's recently passed land use ordinance, which seeks to cap passenger disembarkation from cruise ships, can be implemented. 

