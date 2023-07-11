BAR HARBOR — The trial portion of the lawsuit between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL) and the Town of Bar Harbor began on Tuesday at the Maine District Court in Bangor. U.S. District Judge Lance Walker is presiding over the trial, which began with the viewing of a deposition and the questioning of two witnesses.
The trail is set to decide if the town's recently passed land use ordinance, which seeks to cap passenger disembarkation from cruise ships, can be implemented.
APPLL was represented by Timothy Woodcock, Andrew Hamilton, Patrick Lyons and Janna Gau of the Bangor law firm Eaton Peabody. They were joined by attorneys John Kingston, Charles Jonathan Benner and Kathleen Kraft of the Washington D.C. law firm Thompson Colburn, and Twain Braden of Portland law firm Thompson Bowie and Hatch, who represented the plaintiff intervenor Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association.
The town of Bar Harbor was represented by Allison Economy, Jonathan Hunter and Stephen Wagner of the Bangor law firm Rudman Winchell. They were joined by David Silk and Robert Papazian of Portland law firm Curtis Thaxter, who represented defendant intervenor Charles Sidman.
The trial began with a video deposition of Sarah Flink, executive director of Cruise Maine, in which she answered questions about Bar Harbor and the role that cruise ships play in the town’s tourism industry. She said that most of the visitors who come to Maine by land come from the northeastern United States or eastern Canada, but that many of the visitors who come by sea come from other parts of the country or world and are seeing the town for the first time.
Flink said that Bar Harbor is considered a “marquee port,” and, as a brand, that designation attracts visitors to the state. She defined a marquee port as “a certain port on the itinerary that will help sell tickets.” Bar Harbor, she said, is a more attractive destination than other Maine ports due to its proximity to Acadia, New England’s only national park.
Additionally, Flink provided statistics showing that 95 percent of visitors who arrive in Bar Harbor on cruise ships come on ships that have a passenger capacity of more than 1,000 passengers, which would be impacted by the implementation of restricted daily passenger disembarkation caps.
Flink also spoke about the effects that potential restriction on Bar Harbor’s cruise ship visitation could have, by only allowing a certain number of passengers to disembark. She explained that every other port allows every passenger to disembark from cruise ships upon arrival, save a few select regions of the world like Antarctica or the Galapagos that do not.
“It would not be any sort of cruise line practice to bring passengers to a port of call and not let them disembark,” said Flink.
Next, Captain David Gelinas of the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association took the stand, where he gave several hours worth of testimony and was questioned by John Kingston and Allison Economy. Gelinas gave the court an in-depth explanation of what the pilots do, the services they provide, and what they need to do their jobs properly. In addition to providing navigational services to cruise ships in Bar Harbor, the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association do the same for cargo ships and other vessels in various ports along the coast.
“We board the ships offshore as they enter state waters,” Gelinas explained. “We are responsible for directing the navigation of that vessel to the final destination.”
Gelinas also spoke about the financial costs of operating the pilot boats, and the hit they would take if they lost their cruise ship customers in Bar Harbor. He noted that it costs about $35,000 per year in fixed costs to operate a pilot boat, aside from the fluctuating costs of fuel, and the wages of the captain and crew. He also explained the competitive market for maritime jobs in Bar Harbor, saying that if business slowed down they would begin to lose employees to other, more steady jobs.
“Bar Harbor is a really competitive market for boat captains,” Gelinas explained. “We make it worth their time to dedicate entire days and not take up other work.”
Gelinas also explained that the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association cannot simply raise rates to make up for lost customers if cruise ship visitation to Bar Harbor slows. Rates for pilots are set by the Maine Pilotage Commission, and piloting entities cannot change rates without making a formal request to the commission.
According to Gelinas’ testimony, a reduction in earnings for the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association could mean that they would no longer be able to keep a captain employed in Bar Harbor. Pilots would still be needed to help navigate the visiting ships, he said, but they would only be able to do so when available instead of as needed as they do now. Additionally, they would possibly have to travel with the ship to its next destination and get a ride or flight home from there.
Gelinas was asked if other ports that the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association operates out of, such as Searsport, which is equipped to accommodate large ships, would be able to accommodate cruise ships instead of Bar Harbor. At the present time, he said, Searsport is not a Class A port and therefore does not accept cruise ship arrivals. Gelinas explained that the town had toyed with the idea of accommodating cruise ships, but that it had mixed support.
Last to take the stand was former U.S. Coast Guard servicemen and Bar Harbor Town Councilor, and current Hancock County Commissioner Paul Paradis, who also owns Paradis Ace Hardware in Bar Harbor. Paradis mostly spoke about his experience serving on the Town Council, during which time he also served on the Cruise Ship Committee.
Paradis ran for, and was elected to, the Town Council in 2006, at a time when Bar Harbor was seeking to expand its tourist economy into the shoulder seasons to lengthen seasonal employment. Paradis noted that the council and Chamber of Commerce were looking into ways to expand tourism at the time, and created the Cruise Ship Committee, which he served on as chair from its inception until he was made council chair in 2018.
“Cruise visitation grew during that period,” said Paradis of his years as Cruise Ship Committee chair.
Paradis explained that in those days, businesses in Bar Harbor were eager for more foot traffic, and some of those that were farther inland from West Street complained that they did not have enough cruise ship customers. This prompted the town to create initiatives to bring more tourists from the docks to other parts of the town.
“We tested and implemented a downtown drop-off,” Paradis explained, as a way to help increase and redistribute foot traffic from cruise ship passengers.
After Paradis’ testimony the court took a recess for the day.
The trial is expected continue through Wednesday.