BAR HARBOR — Voters elected three new members to the Town Council on Tuesday and reelected incumbent Val Peacock to serve for three more years.
There were 12 seats up for grabs in this week’s election, including four on the Town Council, five on the Warrant Committee, two on the Superintending School Committee and one MDI School District Trustee seat.
Maya Caines and Kyle Shank were elected to three-year Town Council seats with 847 and 798 votes respectively, and were joined by the incumbent Peacock, who received 723 votes.
“I feel really thankful and appreciative of people voting me back in,” said Peacock on being reelected. “I’m excited that we have some new people on the council and am looking forward to getting to know them all.”
“I’m happy and willing and ready to serve, and I’m frankly honored to have been chosen,” added Shank.
Also in the running for the three-year seats were incumbent council member Erin Cough who received 468 votes, Gary “Bo” Jennings with 373 votes, Nate Young with 606 votes and Cosmo Nims with 330 votes.
Earl Brechlin was elected to the two-year seat on the Town Council with 735 votes, beating Brooke “Zana” Blomquist’s 182 votes, Charles Sidman’s 488 votes and Keith Goodrich’s 64 votes.
“I want to thank everybody that came out and voted yesterday and all those who were willing to run and serve the community,” said Brechlin on Wednesday. “There’s some big challenges ahead and we’re going to need everybody as involved as they can be to take care of those issues.”
There is much work for the council to do now, including the search for a new town manager, dealing with the cruise ship litigation, revising the ethics ordinance and working on the new school bond now that it has passed.
“I want to make sure that we see through the building of our new school responsibly,” said Shank. “Less of a policy goal, I just really want to focus on rebuilding the frayed relationships between citizens and the groups that represent them.”
Warrant Committee incumbents Carol Chappell and Kevin DesVeaux were reelected with 729 and 507 votes respectively. They were joined by Shaun Farrar who received 522 votes, Allison Sasner who received 734 votes and Christine Smith who received 581 votes.
Other candidates in the running for Warrant Committee seats were Julia Cuchelo who received 444 votes, Elizabeth Lemire who received 414 and Diwas Thapa who received 313.
Both candidates for the Superintending School Committee were elected. Incumbent committee member Misha Mytar received 953 votes and newcomer Michael Kiers received 757. There were no candidates for the open seat on the MDI High School Board of Trustees, and no one was elected to the position.
Voters also passed four amendments, all dated Dec. 8, 2022, to the land use ordinance that were on the ballot.
The amendment to remove the double setback distances standard for buildings in subdivisions passed with a 1,162-243 vote, the amendment to remove the floor ratio requirement passed with a 831-570 vote, the amendment to remove the requirements for converting buildings to multi-family use passed 1,187-214, and the amendment to remove the requirement that all utilities be installed underground passed 1,059-353.
In total, 1,555 of 5,063 voters registered in the town of Bar Harbor cast ballots in the election, resulting in a 30.7 percent voter turnout.
