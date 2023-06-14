Politics

BAR HARBOR — Voters elected three new members to the Town Council on Tuesday and reelected incumbent Val Peacock to serve for three more years.

There were 12 seats up for grabs in this week’s election, including four on the Town Council, five on the Warrant Committee, two on the Superintending School Committee and one MDI School District Trustee seat.

