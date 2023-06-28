BAR HARBOR — This fiscal year has been a litigious and expensive one for the town.
At the June 20 Town Council meeting, Sarah Gilbert, financial director and interim town manager, shared the 11-month financial report from fiscal year 2023, which runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30. The report included the town’s legal expenditures.
Through the month of April, the town had spent $204,000 on legal fees – more than three times what was budgeted. During May, an additional $70,000 was spent on legal fees.
The town budgeted $61,750 for legal services in FY23, but the actual expenditures for those services have risen to $275,773. And that is before costs have been calculated for June.
“We will be over $300,000 for the year, which is five times what was budgeted there,” noted Town Council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann.
The town planned for further legal costs by setting aside more funding for legal services next year. The budget for legal fees in the 2024 fiscal year is $200,750, more than triple that of FY23.
Newly elected council member Kyle Shank noted that even with this $139,000 increase, next year’s budget would still not be enough to cover the costs incurred this year.
“With the overages we have now, we still would have exceeded that [next year’s legal budget],” said Shank.
The town keeps wiggle room for legal costs in the budget. But this year is an exception to the standard practice of simply having regular meetings with the town attorney or having legal counsel present for advice on policies and ordinances. The reason for the high legal costs this year has to do with the three lawsuits that the town has been involved in.
The lawsuit that the town has spent the most on recently is the suit that the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods has brought. APPLL filed its suit in December of 2022 in response to the amendment to the land use ordinance made in November of that year that set out to impose limitations on cruise ship visitation in town.
The last six months of litigation for that lawsuit have made up the majority of the town’s legal service fees for FY23. A final tally of the funds spent on this lawsuit will not be available until after June’s legal invoice has been paid, but Gilbert estimated that nearly 90 percent of the town’s legal service expenses for the fiscal year are part of the APPLL lawsuit. This suit will go to trial in July.
In addition to the APPLL lawsuit, the town is also involved in litigation with resident Michael Good and several other plaintiffs. They filed against the town in December of 2020, questioning the validity of several amendments made to the charter that November.
In October of 2022, a Hancock County Superior Court Judge ruled that the town did not properly present to voters the charter amendments, which included a reduction of seats on the Warrant Committee. The charter amendments were invalidated by the court, but the town asked the court to reconsider the decision and advise how to undo the changes that were made. That case is pending.
Additionally, the town is involved in an appeal by Erica Brooks that challenges the decision of a lawsuit that she filed in 2021. That suit opposes a town meeting vote that placed a 9 percent cap on licensed vacation rentals that are not the primary residence of the owner. The lawsuit was regarding whether the amendment needed to be approved by a simple majority or a two-thirds majority.
The court found in favor of the town, but Brooks has appealed that decision.