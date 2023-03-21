BAR HARBOR — There will likely be a large slate of candidates for four town council seats up for grabs in June.
A stark contrast from last year’s two uncontested seats, 11 residents have pulled nomination papers less than two weeks after the forms were made available. Available are three, three-year seats, which are up as part of the normal council rotation, as well as one, two-year seat, which was made available after the recent resignation of Councilor Jeff Dobbs.
Residents who have signaled they may run for a three-year term include incumbent Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock; incumbent council member Erin Cough; former communication coordinator Maya Caines; Kyle Shank, chair of the Comprehensive Task Force; Gary “Bo” Jennings, president and acting director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Nathan Young, former Bar Harbor police chief; former Bar Harbor assessor and former Southwest Harbor Town Manager Justin VanDongen; and local musician Cosmo Nims.
Those who have taken out papers for the open two-year seat include Brooke Blomquist, Charles Sidman and Keith Goodrich.
The deadline for filing nomination papers is 5 p.m. Friday, April 14.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.