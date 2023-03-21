Politics

BAR HARBOR — There will likely be a large slate of candidates for four town council seats up for grabs in June.

A stark contrast from last year’s two uncontested seats, 11 residents have pulled nomination papers less than two weeks after the forms were made available. Available are three, three-year seats, which are up as part of the normal council rotation, as well as one, two-year seat, which was made available after the recent resignation of Councilor Jeff Dobbs. 

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you