BAR HARBOR — The Design Review Board decided to stop conducting unofficial individual site visits after receiving advice from an attorney.
Tim Pease, of Bangor law firm Rudman Winchell, met with board members at their meeting on June 22 to discuss their current site visit practice, which he said needed to be adjusted.
Prior to this meeting, the board had been conducting site visits individually, on their own time. Pease explained that visiting sites without the entire board present and not during an official meeting could result in legal complications.
“In my view, individual site visits are a bad idea,” Pease said. “An individual site visit is an obvious invitation for a lawsuit.”
Board members said that they have often visited sites on their own, especially when applicants have not provided them with all the information needed to make a decision, such as photographs, about projects under review.
“The only time I’ve ever taken a picture of a building is when an application is incomplete and they don’t have them,” said Barbara Sassaman, the board’s chair.
Planning Director Michele Gagnon noted that if applications do not have all the components necessary for a decision to be made, board members do not have to take it upon themselves to complete the application for the applicant.
“Once the application is submitted, you should not go gather information individually that everyone is not privy to,” Gagnon said. “The burden of proof, for demonstration of information, is always on the applicant for quasi-judicial boards.”
Pease said that individual site visits could be problematic because they could call into question how the decision about a particular application was made. If decisions were made by board members on their own, without the entire board and without public notice, those decisions could be open to challenges.
“Let’s say a neighbor who is opposing the neighbor’s application, they could hire a lawyer and file a claim that the decision was made using information that was out of the meeting,” Pease said.
This caused some confusion among the board members who expressed concern about what they were or were not allowed to look at in their own time.
Board members questioned Pease on whether they could walk down a street that had a project under review on it, or if they could eat at a restaurant that had applied for something that needed the board’s approval.
“If we have an applicant and it’s on the north side of the street, when I walk past the building, do I have to look south?” asked Sassaman.
Pease noted that the context of a visit to any particular location matters, and that the reason for being at a certain place determines whether any a board member should be there.
In other words, visiting a site alone is only suspect if the board member is gathering materials for judgment on an application. Visiting a location for purposes other than to judge an application or to gather review materials is not a problem.
“If you live there and you’re walking your dog, that’s another thing,” said Pease. “Same with eating at a restaurant.”
Pease did recommend site visits to the board as a part of the review process, but only if they were properly planned, noted on a meeting agenda ahead of time and open to the public.
“I’m a huge proponent of site visits,” Pease said. “If you feel like it’s important to do site visits, then add that to your agenda on a regular basis.
“It’s public, it’s routine and everybody gets to go – it’s above board.”