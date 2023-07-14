BANGOR — The trial between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods and the Town of Bar Harbor continued through its second and third days July 12-13 in the Maine District Court in Bangor under District Judge Lance Walker.
Judge Walker called a recess the evening of July 13, ending the trial portion of what he called a “quintessentially Maine case.” The involved parties will now begin briefing, after which a ruling on the case will be made. The ruling could be many months from now.
APPLL was represented by Timothy C. Woodcock, P. Andrew Hamilton, Patrick W. Lyons and Janna L. Gau of the Bangor law firm Eaton Peabody. They were joined by attorneys Charles Jonathan Benner, John Kingston and Kathleen E. Kraft of the Washington D.C. law firm Thompson Colburn, and Twain Braden of Portland law firm Thompson Bowie and Hatch, who represented the plaintiff intervenor Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association.
Bar Harbor was represented by Allison A. Economy, Jonathan P. Hunter and Stephen W. Wagner of the Bangor law firm Rudman Winchel. They were joined by David P. Silk and Robert Papazian of Portland law firm Curtis Thaxter, who represented defendant intervenor Charles Sidman.
Day 2: Testimony of business owners
The second day of the trial began where the first left off, with the continuation of testimony by Paul Paradis, owner of Paradis Ace Hardware in Bar Harbor, former Bar Harbor Town Council member and current Hancock County Commissioner.
After Paradis, six other witnesses were called to testify for the plaintiffs. Eben Salvatore of Ocean Properties, Adam Goldstein, formerly of Royal Caribbean cruise lines, Dr. Todd Gabe of the University of Maine, television and film producer David Fuller, Kristi Bond of the APPLL and Fish Maine restaurant group, and Kevin DesVeaux of the West Street Cafe all took the stand on July 12.
Paradis and DesVeaux both testified how their businesses are positively impacted by cruise ship passengers, one directly and the other indirectly. Paradis noted that although his hardware store does not cater to cruise ship passengers, when other businesses that deal directly with cruise ship passengers have a busy season, those businesses tend to buy supplies for renovation, expansion and maintenance.
“Without their success, I have no success,” Paradis said.
DesVeaux said his business is directly impacted by cruise ship passengers. He said that the cruise ship lunch crowd is one of his most important customer demographics. He testified that without these customers, he did not believe his business would remain profitable. He also feels that if cruise ship passenger disembarkation is capped at 1,000 passengers per day, larger cruise ships will stop visiting Bar Harbor.
“We’re not confident we can reach profitability without the cruise ships,” DesVeaux said. “I don’t believe any cruise ships are going to come [if the ordinance is enforced].”
Kristi Bond, board president of APPLL and co-owner of the Fish Maine Group, spoke about the APPLL and her concerns as a restaurateur. She explained that APPLL was formed in December of 2022 to protect the livelihoods of business owners who rely on cruise ship passengers. She said that the organization has approximately 175 members and that members pay annual dues of $200.
The Fish Maine Group, a restaurant group that Bond owns with her husband, includes the Fish House Grill, Bar Harbor Beer Works, Cherrystones and Jalapenos. She explained how she believes her restaurant business would be impacted by the enforcement of the citizens initiative petition. She said that limiting cruise ships would reduce customers and therefore her revenue.
“If those are taken away, our season is Memorial Day to Labor Day, and that would be very detrimental,” she said.
Day 2: Testimony of those who work with cruise ships
Eben Salvatore, who oversees operations for Ocean Properties, explained tendering operations to the court. Tender boats operated by his employer bring passengers from cruise ships that are docked at anchorages in the harbor to one of two docks owned by the hotelier Walsh Family.
Salvatore testified that the tenders can bring no more than 149 passengers per trip, and that they continually bring passengers back and forth from ship to shore throughout the day. Ship captain logbooks were used as evidence for his testimony.
Salvatore said that under the citizens initiative ordinance, the private pier owners would be the ones who incur fines if more than 1,000 passengers disembark. Neither the cruise lines nor the passengers themselves would be penalized for this violation – the property where they come ashore would be held responsible.
The plaintiffs also called Adam Goldstein, a former employee of Royal Caribbean cruise lines for more than 30 years who served in several executive positions, including president and CEO. Goldstein explained the role that Bar Harbor plays in the eyes of a cruise line and demonstrated the town’s importance to the industry as the marquee port of call for its region.
“You often try to build an itinerary around one port,” Goldstein said. “In the Canada/New England context, Bar Harbor is a marquee port.”
“Our guests rated their experience in Bar Harbor very highly,” he added.
Goldstein also spoke about the regulations outlined in the memorandum of understanding between the town and the cruise lines that come there. He noted that cruise lines very rarely voluntarily limit their passenger caps in the way that they have this year in Bar Harbor.
In regard to the ordinance, Goldstein said that it would be unprecedented for cruise lines to market a cruise to customers where they might not be allowed to disembark, and noted it would be a huge disadvantage to cruise ships.
David Fuller, a television and film producer from Auburn, testified that he shot a film of the Norwegian Pearl, a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship that often visits Bar Harbor. This video was used as an exhibit in the trial to demonstrate tendering services.
Day 2: Expert testimony of an economist
Dr. Todd Gabe, professor of economics at the University of Maine, followed Goldstein on the witness stand. Gabe conducted a study in 2016 that measured the effects of cruise ships and their passengers on Bar Harbor, which the plaintiffs used in their case and backed up with Gabe’s expert testimony.
“We wrote a survey and handed the survey to the cruise ship passengers as they went back on to the ship,” Gabe said. “We asked about their expenditures, we asked where they were from, we asked about their demographics, we asked if they went to Acadia National Park.”
Gabe's results showed the incomes of cruise passengers, their education levels, how many hours they spent in town, where in town they went, how much money they spent and at which types of establishments. The study showed that 79 percent of cruise ship passengers went to restaurants, bars or shops in town, and they went to between one and four establishments during their visit.
According to the study, the average passenger spent roughly $108 in Bar Harbor: $24.60 on food and drink, $14.36 on clothing and $11.83 on souvenirs. Including a multiplier effect, Gabe concluded that the total spending in Bar Harbor by cruise passengers was $20,243,566 and the total labor income from cruise passengers was $5,384,795.
Gabe conducted another study that analyzed sidewalk congestion in Bar Harbor during 2016 and 2017.
“I went out and I did counts of pedestrians on the sidewalk,” Gabe explained. “I did 2,031 counts of pedestrians on the sidewalk in 2016 and 2017.”
Using his own walking speed to gauge pedestrian traffic speed, Gabe measured the correlation between walking speed and the number of people that he encountered on the sidewalk within spans of 100 feet. He noted that the more people he encountered, the slower he had to walk, and that he encountered more people the closer he was to the waterfront where the cruise passengers unloaded. The highest concentration of foot traffic he observed was 67 people per 100 feet, which was on a day when the only cruise ship in port had a lower berth capacity of 170 passengers.
“The ship’s impact on pedestrian level of service decreases to a 5.5 percent reduction in walking speeds at 1,000 feet from the point of entry, and the ship’s impact on walking speeds is ‘zero’ at about 1,400 feet from where a passenger enters the port,” read Gabe’s study.
Gabe testified that he did not receive any compensation for the study, and that conducting research is part of his duties as a professor at UMaine. He also testified that he is not, and does not claim to be, a traffic engineer, and that his study did not consider obstacles on sidewalks, the size of sidewalks, walking conditions, pedestrian age, speed of other pedestrians and several other factors that would have required getting information from the other pedestrians.
Day 3: Testimony of town officials
The third and final day of the trial saw four witnesses called to testify for the defendants, including Harbormaster and Police Lieutenant Chris Wharff, Financial Director and Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert, Town Council Chair Val Peacock and Town Council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann.
All the defendant’s witnesses testified in their capacity as town officials.
Wharff explained his duties as a harbormaster and police officer, and how he works with the cruise ship industry in those positions. He explained his jurisdiction, and that all cruise ship reservations come through him, and his approval is needed to secure an anchorage.
Wharff also explained what his role would be if the 1,000 daily passenger cap were to be enforced.
“My role would be to ensure that the passengers were counted coming off the ship, and if more than 1,000 passengers were counted, we would report that to code enforcement as soon as possible,” said Wharff. He noted that a passenger cap violation is a code enforcement matter and not under the purview of police or harbormasters.
Wharff also confirmed that if the 1,000 daily passenger cap was enforced, the owners of the tender docks would be responsible for preventing more than 1,000 passengers from disembarking. For the dock owners to prevent extra people from disembarking onto their docks, they would need to file criminal trespass charges, which the police would assist with. Failure to prevent additional passengers from disembarking would result in a fine.
Gilbert, in her capacity as financial director, explained the fees that the town charges cruise lines for making port in town and how those fees are expended. The town charges two fees – a port development fee and a passenger fee. Gilbert said that port development fees fund capital expenditures, streetscapes, roads, sidewalks, maintenance and debt services. Passenger fees go toward operating expenses, fuel for the harbormaster and a donation to the Island Explorer.
“The fees have to benefit [cruise ship] passengers in some way,” said Gilbert. “The moneys can only be spent on cruise-ship-related expenditures.”
Gilbert was asked about some of the wording in the citizens initiative ordinance, which states that no more than 1,000 “persons” may disembark and does not specify passengers. The town later clarified that only 1,000 “passengers” would be allowed to disembark, but that cruise ship crew members would be exempt from the daily cap. Gilbert was asked what materials the town relied on to make their distinction, and she explained that the town interpreted the wording in that way.
Peacock testified in her capacity as chair of the Town Council and said that while there has always been angst around the cruise ship industry in town, the council has been under pressure in recent years to take action to reduce cruise ship visitation. She explained that cruise ship visitation had increased since the 1980s through the 2010s, but that when visitation halted during the COVID pandemic, people took notice.
“People noticed that there were no ships,” said Peacock, noting that two seasons with reduced cruise visitation prompted residents to investigate measures that would keep it this way. “People were concerned with cruise ship visitation and land-based visitation.”
Peacock explained that creating measures to reduce visitation required the inclusion and cooperation of cruise lines. She also noted that the town government did not feel that cruise ships needed to be banned entirely, that the town had been able to sustain the current and former levels of cruise ship visitation, and that Wharff had not expressed concerns about the safety of crowds in town.
Friedmann, who has served on the Town Council for 12 years, corroborated statements made over the previous two days by Paradis, and testified that at the time that the Cruise Ship Committee was formed, the town was in fact encouraging cruise ship visitation.
Day 3: Testimony of Charles Sidman and defendant intervenor witnesses
There were four witnesses who were called to testify for defendant intervenor Charles Sidman. They included Dr. William Horner, former Bar Harbor Police Chief Nathan Young, local attorney and Warrant Committee Chair Seth Libby, and Sidman himself, who testified as an expert witness to rebut Dr. Gabe’s use of regression analysis in his studies. Sidman had several other witnesses, but Judge Walker excluded their testimonies.
The testimonies of Horner, Young and Libby followed many of the same discussion points. All the witnesses testified that they are Bar Harbor voters who often go to the downtown area, that they all notice crowds on days when cruise ships are in town, and that they sometimes change their regular excursions into town based on crowd activity.
Young explained some of his experiences as a former police officer and chief, making note of how cruise ship passengers impacted police activity during his time on the force. He explained that on days when there were cruise ships in port, the police department would usually put one officer on patrol for every cruise ship that was visiting.
Libby testified that the town has changed over the years and that he feels tourism businesses have taken over year-round ones. He also said that he saw a need for more public services such as police and fire department personnel to cope with the crowds, and that the crowds of tourists have made the downtown undesirable to him.
“If I don’t have to go downtown, I prefer not to,” Libby said. “Necessity will bring me downtown.”
Libby said that he is not completely against cruise ships, but he feels more regulation is needed to lessen the crowds.
“I firmly believe that cruise ships have a place in our economy,” Libby said. “I would not have supported a moratorium or a ban.”
Bar Harbor resident Cara Ryan was going to testify for the defendant intervenor, along with several other witnesses, but Judge Walker dismissed the witnesses after hearing the first three, who he felt gave very similar testimonies, and acknowledged that the other witnesses were disclosed late.
The final testimony heard during these trial proceedings was that of Sidman, who was the moderator and co-author of the citizens initiative ordinance that proposed the 1,000-passenger daily cap. He facilitated the discussion that led to the drafting of the initiative, which was done by an attorney.
Sidman said that as a co-author of the ordinance, he supported making the distinction between a cap of 1,000 “persons” and “passengers” that the town had made when interpreting the ordinance. He explained that he and the others involved in drafting the initiative discussed possible measures to reduce cruise ship visitation and crowding in town and decided on 1,000 passengers as a good compromise between eliminating ships altogether and the current level of visitation.
“I proposed it to the group,” said Sidman of the cap. “A number of other figures were discussed, both higher and lower.”
Sidman also spoke about his own experience as a business owner, and how the Argosy Gallery, which he and his wife own, is impacted by cruise ship passengers. He explained that he has had customers tell him that the overcrowding of the downtown area deters them from visiting his gallery, and he even moved the gallery from Main Street to Mount Desert Street to avoid the crowds. He also noted that his business does better when no cruise ships are in port, saying that 2021 was his best year at the gallery.
Sidman said that he was not necessarily anti-cruise ship but that he considered himself somewhat of a moderate on the issue. He feels that small cruise ships with limited passengers are fine, but that the current level of cruise ship tourism is too much.
“I’m not for eliminating it,” Sidman said. “I’m hopeful for a better cruise ship future in Bar Harbor for everybody.”
Sidman and his attorney proved through a series of questions about academic research methods and regression analysis that Sidman was an expert who could rebut the analysis used in Gabe’s study, which he called “a poorly done study with multiple problems.”
Sidman noted that while Gabe had provided his regression line in his study of pedestrian traffic, he did not provide the data in the study to support it. Without this data to back up the regression analysis, Sidman said that the study was unreliable.
During Sidman’s testimony as a layperson, he was shown a series of photographs that he had taken on June 22 of this year when the Norwegian Pearl, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, was in port. Sidman took photographs of pedestrians on the sidewalks to demonstrate how crowded downtown Bar Harbor can get during cruise ship visits.
While on the stand, Sidman confirmed that in all his photos of crowded streets in Bar Harbor, he could only definitively say that one person pictured was a cruise ship passenger, as he was wearing a lanyard. He was then shown drone footage of Main Street in Bar Harbor on the same day that his photos were taken and was asked to point out any dangerously crowded areas. Sidman identified one area that he deemed to be crowded.
The final question asked of Sidman was whether he would park his car in a parking spot if he was not allowed to leave his car while parked there. Sidman did not answer directly yes or no.
The court is currently in recess until a post-trial briefing has concluded.