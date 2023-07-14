Politics

BANGOR — The trial between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods and the Town of Bar Harbor continued through its second and third days July 12-13 in the Maine District Court in Bangor under District Judge Lance Walker.

Judge Walker called a recess the evening of July 13, ending the trial portion of what he called a “quintessentially Maine case.” The involved parties will now begin briefing, after which a ruling on the case will be made. The ruling could be many months from now.