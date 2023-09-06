BAR HARBOR — The first round of post-trial briefs has been filed in the lawsuit between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods and the town. The lawsuit, which was filed in December of last year, went to trial in June, and is now in the briefing stage.
According to the briefing schedule decided by the court, the plaintiffs, APPLL, and the plaintiff intervenors, Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association, had until Sept. 1 to file initial post-trial briefs. The defendant, the town of Bar Harbor, and the defendant intervenor, Charles Sidman, have until Oct. 6 to file briefs in response to APPLL’s arguments.
While the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association was able to file their brief by the deadline, APPLL was unable to do so, citing technical difficulties.
According to the motion to accept the late brief, filed by APPLL on Sept. 3, a computer crash caused their attorneys to miss the deadline.
“On the late evening of September 1, Plaintiffs’ attorneys were in the process of completing and filing Plaintiffs’ Post-Trial Brief and the filing attorney, Janna Gau Esq., received a message that the computer system would be shutting down imminently,” read the motion.
“Shortly thereafter, the computer system did shut down. By the time the computer system had restarted and was capable of processing an ECF filing, the September 1 deadline had passed. By early morning on September 2, Plaintiffs’ brief could be filed and attorney Gau did so.”
According to this motion, a third-party vendor had shut down Eaton Peabody’s computer system for maintenance. The motion also states that Eaton Peabody had not been informed this maintenance would be taking place.
The APPLL brief focuses on the argument that the citizens initiative ordinance, which passed in November of 2022 and set disembarkation limits on cruise ships, violates federal maritime law and interstate commerce regulations, and that it lacks a rational objective.
APPLL argues that the ordinance interferes with maritime laws and that federal regulations take precedence over local municipal regulations.
“First, federal maritime laws preempt this type of infringement. The Initiated Ordinance seeks to regulate matters that are subject to and conflict with federal maritime laws governing: (a) cruise ship design, operations, and maritime security for cruise ships and related maritime facilities, and (b) disembarkation practices (whether by passengers or seafarers) governed by federal maritime safety and immigration laws and regulations,” read the brief. “The federal laws governing these matters preempt this local ordinance.”
APPLL also argued that the ordinance is unconstitutional because it would disrupt interstate and foreign commerce to Bar Harbor.
“Second, the Commerce Clause under both interstate and foreign commerce considerations renders the Initiated Ordinance unconstitutional,” the brief continued. “The Initiated Ordinance disrupts and burdens interstate and foreign commerce in violation of the Commerce Clause with a local measure: (a) without a legitimate objective and designed as an effective prohibition on entry to Bar Harbor by virtually all foreign flagged cruise ships that have been visiting Bar Harbor for decades; (b) that discriminates against large cruise ship commerce in favor of smaller cruise ships and land-based hospitality and hotels; and © that advances an absolute limit serving as an effective prohibition on large cruise ship visitation when any less burdensome or restrictive alternatives will adequately address the alleged impacts to Bar Harbor.”
Lastly, APPLL argued that the citizens initiative ordinance does not have a rational objective and that there is little, if any, correlation between cruise ship disembarkation and the pedestrian congestion that led to residents’ dissatisfaction with cruise ship visitation.
“Third, the Initiated Ordinance contravenes well-established due process requirements because it lacks any rational objective and lacks any “rational nexus” between the standard used in the Initiated Ordinance and its alleged anti-congestion objectives,” read the brief. “The Ordinance lacks both a “legitimate” or “rational” objective in that it seeks to limit arbitrarily and capriciously, and without supporting empirical data, through the exercise of the land use authority of the Town, the number of seafarers and cruise ship passengers disembarking in Bar Harbor each calendar day of the year, who demonstrably have marginal, if any, impact on pedestrian congestion and completely ignores or fails to address impacts from land-based visitors.”
The brief also goes into the history of tourism in Bar Harbor and explains that the town has been a tourist destination for over a century. And throughout that time, there have been efforts to increase visitation by cruise ships, an expansion to the shoulder seasons and efforts to put more regulation on cruise ship visitation. The purposes of the Cruise Ship Committee, town fees on visiting cruise ships and voluntary passenger caps are agreed upon between the cruise ships and the town.
The brief explains that under the ordinance, were it enforced, those who operate cruise ships would not be allowed to do their jobs properly as they would not be able to allow any and all passengers disembark under the passenger caps. The same argument is made for the pier operators, who would not be allowed to accept any and all passengers disembarking under the passenger caps.
“The Ordinance’s 1,000-person per day ceiling conflicts with the Pier Owners’ obligation under federal law to provide access to all disembarking seafarers. The Ordinance puts the Pier Owners at risk of admitting some but not all seafarers or even admitting no seafarers at all. In sum, the Pier Owners cannot comply with their federal obligations to seafarers and, at the same time, comply with the Ordinance,” read the brief.
Several testimonies from employees of cruise lines are also included in the brief, arguing that the daily passenger disembarkation cap would cause cruise ships to stop visiting Bar Harbor altogether.
Also included are summaries from testimonies given in the courtroom trial that indicate that the concerns on which the ordinance was originally based were not valid, noting Sidman’s admittance that he did not consult with public safety officials about his assertion that cruise ships strain public resources. These statements set out to argue that the ordinance capping disembarkations does not serve a legitimate purpose.
“The Town, and more strikingly, the author of the Purpose section and the Ordinance’s most prominent supporter, Mr. Sidman, failed to produce a scintilla of evidence that cruise ship passengers (or cruise ship crews for that matter) were jeopardizing Town infrastructure, the provision of Town services, hospital operations, pandemic control measures, or impacts to the public and business,” read the brief. “That is because no such proof exists.”
Now that these initial briefs have been filed by the plaintiffs, the defendant (Bar Harbor) and the defendant intervenor (Sidman) have until Oct. 6 to file briefs in response.
The plaintiffs will have an opportunity to file a final rebuttal brief on Oct. 27, after which U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, who is presiding over the case, will make a decision.