Politics

BAR HARBOR — The first round of post-trial briefs has been filed in the lawsuit between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods and the town. The lawsuit, which was filed in December of last year, went to trial in June, and is now in the briefing stage.

According to the briefing schedule decided by the court, the plaintiffs, APPLL, and the plaintiff intervenors, Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association, had until Sept. 1 to file initial post-trial briefs. The defendant, the town of Bar Harbor, and the defendant intervenor, Charles Sidman, have until Oct. 6 to file briefs in response to APPLL’s arguments.