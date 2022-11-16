Politics

SWH Town Office sign
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A conduct policy adopted by the Select Board in August is at the center of an administrative appeal that was heard by the Board of Appeals on Nov. 9. Kenneth Rozsahegyi submitted the appeal following an Oct. 20 Planning Board meeting. “My goal in bringing this appeal is to clarify my understanding of municipal application of conflict of interest policy and related ordinances,” Rozsahegyi wrote to the Board of Appeals.

The conduct policy accepted in August applies to all board and committee members and states, “Members with a conflict of interest or an appearance of a conflict of interest should disclose to entire board or committee and shall not vote on any matter in which it is deemed a financial interest, personal interest, or benefit.” The Planning Board ordinance states, “Any question of whether a member shall be disqualified from voting on a particular matter shall be decided by a majority vote of the members except the member who is being challenged.”