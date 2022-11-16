SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A conduct policy adopted by the Select Board in August is at the center of an administrative appeal that was heard by the Board of Appeals on Nov. 9. Kenneth Rozsahegyi submitted the appeal following an Oct. 20 Planning Board meeting. “My goal in bringing this appeal is to clarify my understanding of municipal application of conflict of interest policy and related ordinances,” Rozsahegyi wrote to the Board of Appeals.
The conduct policy accepted in August applies to all board and committee members and states, “Members with a conflict of interest or an appearance of a conflict of interest should disclose to entire board or committee and shall not vote on any matter in which it is deemed a financial interest, personal interest, or benefit.” The Planning Board ordinance states, “Any question of whether a member shall be disqualified from voting on a particular matter shall be decided by a majority vote of the members except the member who is being challenged.”
During the Oct. 20 meeting, the Planning Board approved an application for “Amendment #2 Subdivision Plan, Ben C. Worcester III at Southwest Harbor, Maine.” Worcester is a member of the Planning Board.
“I mean, Lee’s normally pretty good with recusing himself but he was the previous owner, he still should have walked away from that,” said Chris Blain, former Planning Board member. There was no vote held during the Oct. 20 meeting to determine whether Worcester should have been disqualified.
Blain, a former member, resigned from the Planning Board during the Oct. 20 meeting after making a statement that the board was not following its own rules. His resignation was not in direct reaction to any specific case but to the handling of Planning Board processes more broadly.
“I don’t think procedures are followed correctly. We get hired to follow a list. If the list doesn’t get followed correctly, things get out of hand. That’s why the meetings take so long because there’s just too much stuff that’s allowed to happen that shouldn’t happen,” said Blain to the Islander. “It happens almost every meeting.”
The Board of Appeals was unable to come to a conclusion on Rozsahegyi’s appeal on Nov. 9 and will reconvene with more information in early December.