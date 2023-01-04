TREMONT — The Planning Board postponed its decision on the site plan review finding of fact for the Pointy Head Campground in town at its December meeting. Board members cited a failure to recollect what they had discussed in their previous meeting as the reason for their failure to reach a decision, and moved to review the video of their Nov. 15 meeting before revisiting the decision on Jan. 10.
Planning Board Vice Chair Lawson Wulsin attempted to make a motion at the meeting to deny the application for the campground on the grounds that the entryway did not meet the standards of the land use ordinance. There has been a lot of disagreement throughout this process as to whether the entryway can accommodate two-way traffic. The board could not remember whether they had determined the entryway of the campground to be a driveway or a road at previous meetings.
Ed Bearor, attorney for the Pointy Head applicants, called out the board for making this decision in contrast to what had been discussed at the previous meeting, without board member Brett Witham present.
“This was a long discussion. Mr. Witham was a key part of it. He’s not here and you’re changing or modifying the board’s rationale,” Bearor argued.
Eventually Wulsin made a motion to deny the application for the Pointy Head campground due to the entryway not meeting the land use ordinances standards, in the land use ordinance finding of fact. The use of the entryway for this purpose would be a non-conforming use, the expansion of which is not allowed under the land use ordinance. This motion passed unanimously with Wulsin, Planning Board Chair Mark Good and Planning Board member Beth Gott voting in favor.
It was then revealed that the board had not made a decision on whether to approve or deny the site plan review finding of fact. Before the board could take a vote on that matter, Bearor said that the board had already decided that the entryway to the campground was suitable, and that it would be contradictory to deny the site plan review finding of fact based on this.
“You went back and revisited that when we came in with the revised driveway,” Bearor said. “The conversation between these two board members, and I believe everybody else agreed, was that you were satisfied that cars could pass appropriately.”
Dan Pileggi, attorney for the abutting property owners who oppose the approval of the Pointy Head Campground, agreed with Bearor, and urged the board to stick to its previous decisions for the sake of clarity in this process.
“Despite Mr. Bearor’s indignation, he’s right, you did,” Pileggi said. “I don’t want to mislead the board.”
Because the board members could not recall what they had discussed at their Nov. 15 meeting, they could not determine whether the application should be approved or denied based on the site plan review. Bearor suggested that the board review the recording of that meeting before the next meeting in January and make their decision based on their own previous determination regarding the entryway to the campground.
Pileggi agreed, saying that for the sake of consistency and clarity, the board members should refer to their previous decision. He said that even though he recalls the decision made by the board to be unfavorable to his argument against the campground, he would appreciate an accurate record of the proceedings.
The board then tabled the decision until the next meeting to allow the board time to review the video of the Nov. 15 meeting.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.