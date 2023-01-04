News

TREMONT — The Planning Board postponed its decision on the site plan review finding of fact for the Pointy Head Campground in town at its December meeting. Board members cited a failure to recollect what they had discussed in their previous meeting as the reason for their failure to reach a decision, and moved to review the video of their Nov. 15 meeting before revisiting the decision on Jan. 10.

Planning Board Vice Chair Lawson Wulsin attempted to make a motion at the meeting to deny the application for the campground on the grounds that the entryway did not meet the standards of the land use ordinance. There has been a lot of disagreement throughout this process as to whether the entryway can accommodate two-way traffic. The board could not remember whether they had determined the entryway of the campground to be a driveway or a road at previous meetings.

