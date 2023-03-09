News

BAR HARBOR — The Planning Board discussed two subdivision sketch plans for residential purposes during a meeting last week.

The first proposal would create 10 single family lots on 19 acres in the Hulls Cove residential and rural district. The second application would spread five lots across 3.6 acres at 59 Kebo St.

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

