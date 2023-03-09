BAR HARBOR — The Planning Board discussed two subdivision sketch plans for residential purposes during a meeting last week.
The first proposal would create 10 single family lots on 19 acres in the Hulls Cove residential and rural district. The second application would spread five lots across 3.6 acres at 59 Kebo St.
Christopher Maller is behind the Hulls Cove project. The Harbor Lights subdivision application would be for development at 18 Hamor Lane and encompasses a total of 59 acres.
A retirement community had previously been approved at that same location. Greg Johnston, who represented Maller and Southwest Harbor engineering firm G.F. Johnston at the meeting, said once the Harbor Lights application is deemed complete, the old project will be officially dissolved.
At the meeting, Planning Board Chair Millard Dority said that he and Johnston are currently working on a Jesup Memorial Library project together and offered to recuse himself.
The board unanimously decided that Dority did not have a conflict of interest in either of the projects that G.F. Johnston & Associates were representing at the meeting.
Rob Desimone brought forth the second project – Bar Harbor Realty LLC’s subdivision application for Kebo Street. Out of the five lots, four will be residential. A house formerly belonging to Les Brewer, co-founder of the College of the Atlantic, will remain on the property.
Johnston said the future houses will have frontage and driveways coming off Kebo Street, which currently has water but no sewer line. The first lot is approximately 200 feet away from the town line.
The next step is for town staff to schedule a site visit and a hearing for public input.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.