Planning Board appoints officers By Malachy Flynn Malachy Flynn Reporter Author linkedin Author email Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Planning Board members elected new officers at their meeting on Aug. 4.Millard Dority, Ruth Eveland and Elissa Chesler were unanimously elected to their current respective positions of chair, vice chair and secretary. Dority abstained from voting for himself.Board member Cosmo Nims was welcomed to his first meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Planning Board Bar Harbor Town Governance Town Government Malachy Flynn Reporter Author linkedin Author email Follow Malachy Flynn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Old Red Store gets well-deserved recognition Designer Showhouse transforms Hamilton Hill property Workforce rental houses barged to Great Cranberry Attempted murder suspect facing additional charges of kidnapping, burglary New employee housing may be ready next summer Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists