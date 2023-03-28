BAR HARBOR — The plaintiffs suing the town over sweeping cruise ship restrictions withdrew their request for a preliminary injunction Friday after town officials agreed to postpone implementing the ordinance.
On March 21, the town released a statement that it would not be enforcing the 1,000 person per day cap passed by voters in November for the upcoming season. Instead, the town will continue with a Town Council plan that allows up to 95 percent more cruise ship passengers to disembark, according to calculations by CruiseMaine.
“Not enforcing the ordinance … means that we will operate under the published existing schedule for 2023 and the existing [standard operating procedures] to manage cruise ship visitation until a decision is reached,” read the statement by interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert.
“We see this as an efficient, responsible and pragmatic way to execute the will of the voters.”
The town’s statement comes after several rounds of negotiations with The Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL), which motioned for an injunction that sought to delay the cruise ship visitation cap until the court issues a final decision over the ordinance’s constitutionality.
“The Town wished to avoid risk of liability for damage claims arising from possible cancellations resulting from impacts of the Town’s cruise ship Ordinance. The Plaintiffs and Plaintiff-Intervenor also wish to avoid incurring such damages,” read the statement released by APPLL.
“Barring a change in circumstances, the imminent harm to the 2023 cruise ship season which prompted Plaintiffs to seek injunctive relief has been significantly reduced. This being so, and in the interests of judicial economy and the interests of all parties, Plaintiffs have withdrawn their motion for preliminary injunction.”
The APPLL statement was released the same day as the deadline for the parties to submit motions to consolidate the preliminary injunction hearing with the trial. The judge overseeing the case set an expedited trial date for as soon as July.
