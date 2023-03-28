News

BAR HARBOR — The plaintiffs suing the town over sweeping cruise ship restrictions withdrew their request for a preliminary injunction Friday after town officials agreed to postpone implementing the ordinance.

On March 21, the town released a statement that it would not be enforcing the 1,000 person per day cap passed by voters in November for the upcoming season. Instead, the town will continue with a Town Council plan that allows up to 95 percent more cruise ship passengers to disembark, according to calculations by CruiseMaine.

