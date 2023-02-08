ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Therese Picard, chief ranger here for the past three years, has taken a new job as branch chief of Law Enforcement and Emergency Services for the North Atlantic-Appalachian Region of the National Park Service.
In that position, she helps support parks across the 13-state region – from Maine to Virginia – on law enforcement and emergency service matters.
“We help them with policy questions or if they have emergencies at their park, and we make sure all the parks are meeting agency standards,” Picard said.
There are about 80 park service units – national parks, monuments, historic sites, battlefields, cultural heritage sites – in the North Atlantic-Appalachian Region. More than half of them are too small to have law enforcement personnel.
“So sometimes we are tying in those parks with other parks in their area to help support them on a specific issue or answering questions for them,” Picard said.
She also supports the park service’s Eastern Incident Management Team, which is dispatched to parks impacted by severe storms or other disruptive events.
“Part of my portfolio will be to support the management of that team,” she said.
Picard is working from her home in Bass Harbor, but also will travel to park service units throughout the region.
While Acadia officials are in the process of finding a new chief ranger, Ben McKay, a ranger at Zion National Park, is on loan for four months to serve as chief ranger.
Coincidentally, Picard was a supervisory district ranger at Zion before coming to Acadia as deputy chief ranger six years ago. She had started her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Acadia in 2003.
For McKay, his temporary posting at Acadia will be a homecoming. He was born and raised in Bar Harbor.
