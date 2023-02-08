News

Picard, Therese

Therese Picard

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Therese Picard, chief ranger here for the past three years, has taken a new job as branch chief of Law Enforcement and Emergency Services for the North Atlantic-Appalachian Region of the National Park Service.

In that position, she helps support parks across the 13-state region – from Maine to Virginia – on law enforcement and emergency service matters.

