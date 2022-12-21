News

BAR HARBOR — A consensus of the dozen community members attending a Parks and Recreation Committee public forum about the reconstruction of Glen Mary wading pool Monday night agreed that not much of its original design should change.

Those giving input, many of whom gave their testimony about multiple generations in their family enjoying the park, want to see a year-round facility with a wading pool in the summer that can convert to a skating rink in the winter. The list of priority items included ample seating, namely benches and picnic tables, lighting for the skating rink at night, and an area for shade during the summer months.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you