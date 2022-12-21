BAR HARBOR — A consensus of the dozen community members attending a Parks and Recreation Committee public forum about the reconstruction of Glen Mary wading pool Monday night agreed that not much of its original design should change.
Those giving input, many of whom gave their testimony about multiple generations in their family enjoying the park, want to see a year-round facility with a wading pool in the summer that can convert to a skating rink in the winter. The list of priority items included ample seating, namely benches and picnic tables, lighting for the skating rink at night, and an area for shade during the summer months.
Parks and Rec Chair John Kelly summarized most of the feedback saying, “Basically put back what’s there, but do it right.”
The meeting, designed to guide town goals for the improvement of Glen Mary pool, comes after the facility’s closure this past summer due to broken pipes that service the pool plumbing system.
“And even though we take precautions to winterize them, because of the elevation of the groundwater underneath the pool itself, those pipes actually froze and they cracked,” Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said.
Upon initial inspection, Leavitt assumed a quick and relatively inexpensive fix would put the pool back in working order. But even a bare minimum repair meant digging up the whole pool and investing at least $100,000.
“The question came up, should we be doing that repair, redoing the whole thing the way it is today, or does the community want something different there?” she said.
During the hour-long discussion, the idea of installing a splash pad area and increasing part of the pool’s depth came up. Those suggestions were mainly put to rest by residents concerned about a flashy park attracting tourists and safety concerns over increased depth.
“Simplicity is probably the best way to go. We don’t need anything that’s going to attract tourists,” said Bar Harbor resident Ellen Grover. “We want just to have this be the local pool it’s always been.”
Grover agreed with maintaining a winter rink and proposed the addition of a firepit where kids could roast marshmallows and hotdogs. She said a group of volunteers could supervise the park a couple afternoons a week to help kids with their skates and oversee the firepit.
Marie Yarborough, who lives on Ledgelawn Avenue, said there should be some mechanism for plowing snow off the ice rink in the winter.
She asked the committee what their timeline is for the project and when their next action in the design process will begin.
Kelly said community input for the reconstruction project will be a standing agenda item for the next couple of months, so he encourages residents to keep attending and participating. As for the next steps, Leavitt is in the process of hiring an engineering and design consultant to draw up architectural plans, which the public feedback will inform.
“The biggest issue for me to solve is that drainage, because without that I’m not gonna advise the town…to invest $200,000 or whatever the number is if I can’t say that it’s designed to a standard that won’t be damaged,” Leavitt said.
She said the last upgrades to the facility were made in 2009, which were supposed to have lasted 25 years.
“So we just want to make sure that we do things the right way,” Leavitt said. “I understand the schedule is really important and everyone wants it open, so we’ll work towards that but I’m not going to say it’s going to be open on a certain date.”
More details about the timing of the project and the available funding to move forward in the process will be discussed at the next Parks and Rec meeting in January.
