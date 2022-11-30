News

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia visitation was down in October compared to the same month last year.

The 521,646 estimated visits were 6.5 percent less than in October 2021. The 453,645 estimated visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park by personal vehicles, as opposed to buses, was down 9.8 percent.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you