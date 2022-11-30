ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia visitation was down in October compared to the same month last year.
The 521,646 estimated visits were 6.5 percent less than in October 2021. The 453,645 estimated visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park by personal vehicles, as opposed to buses, was down 9.8 percent.
That could be seen as a positive sign because fewer cars mean less congestion.
The Island Explorer bus system, which ran from June 23 through Oct. 10 this year, accounted for an estimated 103,482 Acadia visits, an increase of 50.5 percent over last year, when the buses ran on only about half the usual number of routes. Twenty-five percent of Island Explorer riders are counted as Acadia visitors.
For the first 10 months of this year, the estimated number of tour bus passenger visits to Acadia jumped 167.7 percent to 103,901. A majority of those bus passengers were from cruise ships, which didn’t visit Bar Harbor last year.
So far this calendar year, Acadia has seen an estimated 3.88 million visits. That is 2.4 percent off last year’s record-setting pace. Even so, visitation this year has already surpassed the 3.54 million estimated visits in all of 2018, which is the second highest number on record.
In 2019, the last year before the COVID pandemic curtailed tourism, Acadia had an estimated 3.38 million visits through October and ended the year with an estimated 3.44 million.
Over the first 10 months of this year, Acadia’s campgrounds recorded 195,320 overnight stays, an increase of 28.8 percent over the same period last year. Blackwoods Campground had the most overnight stays.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.