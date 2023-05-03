News

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Federal and state officials gathered here last weekend to take part in an eagerly anticipated event.

The officials, with shovels in hand, hoisted a ceremonial clod of dirt to mark the start of construction for the park’s new 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art maintenance facility located off Eagle Lake Road. The new facility will replace the undersized, structurally unsound maintenance garage that was built in the 1960s.