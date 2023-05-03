Preparing to break ground on Acadia’s new maintenance facility are (from left) Carol Woodcock (staff of Sen. Susan Collins), Rep. Chellie Pingree, Superintendent Kevin Schneider, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau, Sen. Angus King, Zack Schmesser (staff of Rep. Jared Golden) and Friends of Acadia President Eric Stiles.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP
Environmental specialist Jason Flynn walks audience members through key features of what will be Acadia National Park's new maintenance facility.
This aerial rendering shows the site plan for Acadia National Park’s new maintenance facility.
RENDERING COURTESY OF ANP
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Federal and state officials gathered here last weekend to take part in an eagerly anticipated event.
The officials, with shovels in hand, hoisted a ceremonial clod of dirt to mark the start of construction for the park’s new 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art maintenance facility located off Eagle Lake Road. The new facility will replace the undersized, structurally unsound maintenance garage that was built in the 1960s.
Joined by Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau, Maine Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree, Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider called the facility the “backbone of the park,” and said that “everything we do in the park touches on this facility.”
The occasion was also a celebration of the $32.6 million received from the federal Great American Outdoors Act, which was brought to the finish line with the help of Sen. King and Rep. Pingree.
“This moment is nearly 20 years in the making, and it’s hard to believe it’s finally here,” said Schneider. “We are all eager to see this facility come to life over the next two years. It will allow us to be better stewards of Acadia’s diverse built environment, ranging from our historic carriage roads to our visitor centers, and everything in between.”
The facility will outfit the park with workshops, equipment storage, meeting rooms and offices. Park officials said the project will also demolish more than 20,000 square feet of unsafe structures and eliminate $4.4 million of deferred maintenance and repairs.
The contractor, Nickerson & O’Day Inc. of Brewer, is expected to start work this spring, with project completion slated for the fall of 2024.